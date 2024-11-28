Can the EMFA deliver? A path to media freedom fraught with peril

Following the spell of recent elections in Europe and the U.S., the media have been blamed for either failing to deliver accurate information or exerting undue influence on the democratic processes. A media environment free from political influence is the cornerstone of any vibrant democracy. The European Media Freedom Act (EMFA), introduced earlier this year, is an important step to safeguard this in the EU.

But media independence remains dangerously fragile in the Balkans. The Balkan Free Media Initiative’s (BFMI) latest report has exposed the depth of these vulnerabilities. The findings show that across both EU and EU candidate states in the region, media ownership is highly concentrated and heavily influenced by political and economic interests, undermining free speech and public trust in journalism.

While the introduction of the EMFA marks important progress, it must be firmly enforced and potentially strengthened if it is to have a meaningful impact on media ownership in the Balkans. Its current provisions fall short of addressing the entrenched challenges in the region’s media landscape. To truly support the integrity of the EU and its enlargement agenda, these standards should not only protect EU member states but also become a criterion for EU accession.

EU member states including Bulgaria, Greece, and Slovenia face significant challenges: in Bulgaria, the recent political instability has left media vulnerable to malign influence; Greece, the worst performing country in the EU, has a media landscape dominated by oligarchs, with weak regulatory oversight allowing political and economic interests to skew public discourse. Slovenia’s media faces pressures from Hungarian-backed interests aligned with right-wing agendas, tightening control over independent journalism.

The challenges are even greater in EU accession countries. Serbia’s recent media law overhaul, meant to improve media freedoms, has done little to curb government dominance over media regulators and pro-government bias. It has also opened the door to greater state ownership of the media. This skewed media landscape not only stifles independent voices within Serbia but also contributes to regional instability. In Montenegro, the influence of Serbian-owned media portals has strengthened anti-EU sentiment and pro-Russia narratives. Meanwhile, in Bosnia and Herzegovina, particularly within the Serb-majority entity of Republika Srpska, the state-controlled broadcaster RTRS promotes the agenda of the formerly sanctioned President, Milorad Dodik, as well as narratives which refute Kosovo’s statehood and deflect responsibility from Russia for its invasion of Ukraine.

To address these challenges, BFMI’s report calls for critical reforms to strengthen the EMFA. Transparency in media ownership is essential to prevent unaccountable actors from dominating public discourse. By making ownership structures public, the EU and national regulators can track and mitigate undue influences. Limiting monopolistic ownership will further encourage a media landscape where diverse and independent perspectives can flourish, which is essential for balanced reporting and public trust.

Public funding for media should also be distributed transparently and without political bias. In the Balkans, government subsidies often foster clientelism, propping up government-aligned outlets while stifling critical journalism. Allocating public funds equitably will help foster a more resilient independent media market.

Crucially, public service media must be protected from political interference, which would allow them to fulfil their role as impartial news sources. As a former Director of the BBC World Service, I’ve led an organisation that had no interference from British politicians Balkan public broadcasters frequently become tools of political agendas, which has progressively weakened their ability to serve the public interest. Insulating these institutions from government influence will enhance their credibility as impartial providers of information and enable them to enjoy the respect that the BBC receives for its independence from government.

Finally, independent media regulators are essential to enforce fair oversight. Strengthening the accountability and transparency of these bodies will allow them to act as effective guardians of media freedom.

The creation of the European Board for Media Services (EBMS) in February 2025 offers an opportunity to set a new standard of media regulation across Europe. This body will monitor the implementation of the EMFA, but for it to succeed, its members must be qualified, impartial representatives from each member state who are immune to political influence. A proposition that is easier said than done. The EU must also try to incorporate the EMFA’s principles not only within member states but also as a prerequisite for EU accession.

The stakes are high. Media freedom is a pillar of democracy that affects not only journalists and policymakers but every citizen. A strong, independent media holds power to account, supports informed public debate, and strengthens institutional trust. For the Balkans, where democratic institutions remain fragile, media freedom is essential to the EU integration process and regional stability.

In the face of mounting disinformation, foreign influence, and political manipulation, Europe must commit to media freedom as an integral part of its democratic vision. The EMFA provides a foundation, but it is only by building on this framework that Europe can create a resilient, independent media landscape that supports democracy across all current and future member states.