Directorate General for Enlargement and Eastern Neighbourhood started operating on 1 February

BRUSSELS – From 1 February 2025, the Commission has a Directorate-General for Enlargement and Eastern Neighbourhood (DG ENEST) responsible for enlargement and accession negotiations with candidate and potential candidate countries to join the European Union, it has been stated today by the European Commission. DG ENEST was established via the reorganisation of the Directorate General for European Neighbourhood Policy and Enlargement Negotiations (DG NEAR).

One of the main tasks of the DG ENEST refers to the communication on the benefits of enlargement in EU member states as well as in enlargement partners.

“Regional cooperation and regional initiatives including gradual integration of candidate countries as they work to join the Union is another important task of DG ENEST. This DG will also manage most of the EU’s financial and technical assistance to enlargement partners, as well as to the EU’s Eastern Neighbourhood countries, such as Armenia, Azerbaijan and Belarus. In addition, the DG will deliver continued and sustained support for Ukraine and continue the work on Ukraine’s recovery and reconstruction and host the Ukraine Donor Platform”, the EC stated.

Speaking about the DG ENEST, Commissioner for Enlargement, Marta Kos underlined: ”Peace, freedom and prosperity on our continent depend on the strength, on the unity, and also on the size of our European Union. This is the essence of our Enlargement policy. For the first time in 10 years, there is a realistic prospect that during this mandate, we can bring one or more countries to the finish line of negotiations”.

She added that the “road ahead will be challenging, but I am pleased that with the new Directorate-General for Enlargement and the Eastern Neighbourhood I will have a dedicated team, driven by knowledge and commitment, to support me in helping future Member States implement the necessary reforms to prepare their place inside our Union”.

The creation of this Directorate-General was announced by the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, at the presentation of the College of Commissioners in September 2024. The formal Commission decision was taken at the start of the mandate in December 2024.