Osmani to run in snap parliamentary election with her former party LDK

PRISTINA – Vjosa Osmani, who, until recently, was President of Kosovo, will run in the snap parliamentary election scheduled for 7 June on the list of her former party, Democratic League of Kosovo (LDK).

This was confirmed on 5 May by LDK leader Lumir Abdixhiku, Koha reports.

The snap election in Kosovo, the second one since February 2025, was triggered by the failure of the parliament to elect the new President of Kosovo after Osmani’s term expired in early April. Osmani was eligible for another term, but did not receive support from the ruling Self-Determination Movement (LVV) led by Albin Kurti.

Osmani was originally a member of LDK and was the party’s candidate for Prime Minister in the 2019 election. The list finished in second place with 25% of the vote, closely behind LVV.

Ahead of the 2021 snap election, Osmani left LDK and founded her own political organisation, Guxo!, which participated in the election together with Kurti’s LVV. Following the victory of the joint list, Osmani was elected as President of Kosovo.

In the December 2025 parliamentary election, LDK’s result declined to 13% of the vote.

In yesterday’s statement to Koha, Abdixhiku denied claims that Osmani had set conditions in advance for cooperation.

“We had no conditions with Vjosa. This is not a relationship of conditionality, but a relationship of understanding the need to unite everyone within the LDK, and that implies building relationships based on mutual trust,” he said.

Asked whether Osmani would head the LDK list, Abdixhiku said he has no problem with that, adding that he sees her as the “right” candidate for president.

“Without any problem. I believe that Vjosa Osmani is an excellent and the most suitable candidate for president. The people want that, and I am ready to make such a candidacy possible for the people. The order on the list is not important.”