EFB announces the call for applications for the Western Balkans Fellowship Programme at the Austrian Parliament

The European Fund for the Balkans (EFB) has published the open call for applications for the fifth edition of the Western Balkans Fellowship at the Austrian parliament.

According to the programme overview, the 6 best candidates from the national parliaments of the Western Balkan countries, who want to shape regional and European cooperation using their knowledge and enthusiasm in the application of best practices in the process of the public administration reform.

The fellowship funded by the Austrian Parliament and done in cooperation with the European Fund for the Balkans is intended for civil servants working in the administrations of the national parliaments of Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Kosovo, Montenegro, North Macedonia and Serbia. It is a unique opportunity to gain knowledge about the work and practices of the Austrian parliament, as well as to exchange and learn from the administrative staff and experts about the various aspects of their work.

A description of the program and full guidelines for the applicants, as well as templates of documents required to be sent along with a motivation letter and CV are available at the following link.

The deadline for submitting applications is February 13, 2025.