German MFA concerned about the situation in Serbia, Belgrade rejects “generalized accusations”

BERLIN / BELGRADE – The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Germany assessed on Monday evening that the situation in Serbia remains “deeply concerning” and said that in a country that is a candidate for membership in the European Union, “media and politicians need to act responsibly”.

“The situation in Serbia remains deeply concerning: Activists face attacks and smear campaigns for raising their voices. Media and politicians need to act responsibly. Serbia is an EU candidate, and as such, we expect it to uphold the rule of law and human rights“, the German ministry posted on its official account on X.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Serbia responded shortly afterwards and stated that “Serbia has a vibrant and diverse political and media landscape where differing opinions can be expressed freely” and that it remains committed to upholding democratic values, the rule of law, and the protection of human rights.

In the response, also published on X, the Serbian Ministry rejected the assessments of “smear campaigns”.

“We categorically reject any generalized accusations that fail to take into account the full context of political and media dynamics in Serbia. Any concerns should be addressed through constructive dialogue and based on verifiable facts, rather than unsubstantiated claims”, Serbian MFA wrote.

It was emphasized that “Serbia expects all of its partners, including Germany, to approach such matters with due respect for Serbia’s sovereignty and democratic institutions. As a candidate country for EU membership, Serbia remains committed to fulfilling its obligations, but it also expects fairness and mutual respect in the discourse on these important issues“.

The statement of the German Foreign Ministry comes after another recent post on X regarding the situation in Serbia, from December 2024.

“Students & journalists in Serbia demand a thorough investigation after the tragic Novi Sad incident. They must be able to express their opinions freely, without fear of violence or intimidation. As an EU candidate, we expect Serbia to uphold the rule of law & human rights”, German MFA posted then.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Germany also issued a critical statement after the elections in Serbia in December 2023.

At that time, this institution posted that, for a country with the status of a candidate for EU membership, the misuse of public resources, voter intimidation and vote buying, which international observers observed, is unacceptable.

“Serbia has voted, but OSCE/ODIHR reports misuse of public resources, voter intimidation and cases of vote buying. This is unacceptable for a country with EU candidate status.,” the Ministry stated in December 2023.