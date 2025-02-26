The Court of Bosnia and Herzegovina convicts Dodik, he declares that BiH no longer exists

SARAJEVO / BANJA LUKA – The Court of Bosnia and Herzegovina today delivered a first-instance verdict in the case against Milorad Dodik, President of Republika Srpska entity (RS), and Miloš Lukić, Director of the Official Gazette of RS, N1 BiH reported.

Milorad Dodik was sentenced to one year in prison and banned from holding the political office of RS president for six years. Meanwhile, Miloš Lukić was previously acquitted of all charges.

The indictment, filed in 2023, accused Dodik and Lukić of systematically undermining state authority by enacting laws that sought to detach RS from the jurisdiction of the Constitutional Court of BiH and reject the decisions of Christian Schmidt, High Representative of the International Community. The Prosecutor’s Office of BiH argued that these laws directly threatened the country’s sovereignty and paved the way for the de facto secession of RS.

According to the first count of the indictment, Dodik, in his official capacity, signed a decree promulgating the Law on Amendments to the Law on the Publication of Laws and Other Regulations of Republika Srpska. The National Assembly adopted this law on 21 June, despite the High Representative’s prior decision to suspend the legislative process related to this law and its decree.

Prosecutors asserted that Dodik was fully aware that the High Representative’s decisions were legally binding under his mandate. However, Dodik consistently challenged Christian Schmidt’s authority, claiming that the proper procedures for his appointment had not been followed at the United Nations Security Council.

Dodik: From today, Bosnia and Herzegovina no longer exists

Following the verdict, Milorad Dodik addressed a rally in Banja Luka, where he launched severe accusations against the Court of BiH and the Judge who made the decision, Sena Uzunović.

“If you see Schmidt, report him to the police so we can arrest and kick him out of here. He does not deserve to set foot on Serbian land – he should be chased away with stones. No matter what they say, he was the first to commit violence, and I have the right to defend myself”, Dodik said.

He added that RS police and judiciary will defend and protect the rights of Republika Srpska.

Dodik stated that he received two phone calls – one from Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić and another from Hungarian PM, Viktor Orbán.

“Vučić should come to Banja Luka so we can decide what to do next. Today, Bosnia and Herzegovina no longer exists… The National Assembly (RS) will reject the verdict”, Dodik said.

Vučić to visit Banja Luka

Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić will travel to Banja Luka today at the invitation of Milorad Dodik, as confirmed by RTRS.

After chairing a session of Serbia’s National Security Council, convened in response to Dodik’s sentencing, Vučić is expected to arrive in Banja Luka tonight.

The Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement condemning the verdict, warning of its negative impact on Bosnia and Herzegovina and the broader region.

“The charges against the legally elected President of Republika Srpska, Milorad Dodik, and in fact against the entire Serbian people, are based on pseudo-laws arbitrarily imposed on Bosnia and Herzegovina by the self-proclaimed High Representative, Christian Schmidt, who is clearly acting beyond his legal authority,” the statement read.

“As a permanent member of the UN Security Council and a guarantor of the Dayton Peace Agreement, Russia deems it necessary to alert all participants in Bosnia’s post-conflict settlement process, regional states, and the international community to the inevitable harmful consequences of this conviction on the country and the Balkans as a whole,” the ministry stated.

EUFOR closely monitors the situation

Bosnia and Herzegovina’s Minister of Defense and Deputy Chair of the Council of Ministers, Zukan Helez, held an official meeting today with EUFOR Commander Major General Florian-Mariana Barbu and Deputy Commander Brigadier General Lorenzo Dal Maso, N1 BiH reported.

The primary topic of discussion was the security situation in Bosnia and Herzegovina following the Court’s verdict against Milorad Dodik.

General Barbu stated that EUFOR is closely monitoring developments in the country and that, apart from statements from officials of the smaller Bosnian entity, there were no indications of actions that could threaten peace and security.

He emphasized that EUFOR forces are adequately structured to address current security challenges and possess sufficient capabilities, both within Bosnia and Herzegovina and through reserve forces ready for rapid deployment.

The High Representative in Bosnia and Herzegovina, Christian Schmidt, met in Sarajevo with the NATO Commander in BiH, Matthew Vallass.

“A substantive discussion on the current political and security situation in BiH and the Western Balkans region. A safe and secure environment is essential for prosperity and development,” Schmidt stated after the meeting, according to a press release from the Office of the High Representative (OHR).