Rutte in Sarajevo: Any activity that undermines constitutional order of BiH is unacceptable

SARAJEVO – NATO fully supports the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Bosnia and Herzegovina, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte stated on Monday during his visit to Sarajevo. “Any activity that undermines the constitutional order of Bosnia and Herzegovina is unacceptable, and inflammatory rhetoric is dangerous,” Rutte said, N1 reported.

He added that it is up to the political leaders of Bosnia and Herzegovina to take responsibility for the situation in the country.

As part of his working visit to Bosnia and Herzegovina, Rutte met with members of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina. Following the meeting, he expressed support for the work of the Office of the High Representative in Bosnia and Herzegovina (OHR).

Rutte met with the members of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Željka Cvijanović, Željko Komšić, and Denis Bećirović. He also had a meetings with the Chairwoman of the Council of Ministers of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Borjana Krišto, Minister of Foreign Affairs Elmedin Konaković, Minister of Defense Zukan Helez, and the acting Minister of Security.

Rutte reiterated that domestic “political leaders must do their part.”

“The region will benefit from a lasting commitment to stability and peace. I emphasize the same message to all actors in the region. We are committed to our cooperation and want to see our partnership progress and grow. We are ready to build and strengthen long-term cooperation between NATO and the Armed Forces. It would be great if you could allocate more funds for the Armed Forces of Bosnia and Herzegovina. We are keeping pace with you and respecting your sovereign decisions,” Rutte stated, concluding:

He will also visit the NATO Headquarters in Sarajevo (NHQSa) at Camp Butmir, where he will meet with the NHQSa commander, the High Representative for Bosnia and Herzegovina, and representatives of the European Union.

“Any activity that undermines the Dayton Agreement, the constitutional order, or state institutions is unacceptable. Inflammatory rhetoric and actions are dangerous as they pose a significant threat to the stability and security of Bosnia and Herzegovina. Ultimately, it is up to the political leaders of Bosnia and Herzegovina to take responsibility, and that means you three. There is no other show in town—you must get it done. That was my key message—this country is looking to you three,” he told the members of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

He confirmed that NATO will stand by Bosnia and Herzegovina in the event of any escalation.

Rutte’s visit to Sarajevo comes at a time of a major political crisis following the verdict against Milorad Dodik.