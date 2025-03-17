The central arrest warrant issued for Dodik, Višković and Stevandić

SARAJEVO / BANJA LUKA – The Court of Bosnia and Herzegovina has issued a central arrest warrant for Milorad Dodik, President of RS entity, as well as Radovan Višković, Prime Minister, and Nenad Stevandić, Speaker of the RS National Assembly, Radio Free Europe reports. Dodik, Višković, and Stevandić are suspected of the criminal offense of undermining constitutional order.

The Prosecutor’s Office has intensified its activities following a series of actions by RS authorities, led by Dodik, after he was sentenced by the Court of BiH on 26 February to one year in prison and six years of political disqualification for failing to comply with decisions of the High Representative.

Since then, the RS authorities have adopted a series of unconstitutional laws, including a draft of a new constitution of the entity.

On 13 March, the RS National Assembly passed a draft of the new Republika Srpska Constitution, which defines the entity as a state of the Serb people, granting it the right to self-determination and the formation of its own armed forces.

In addition to the new Constitution, the Assembly also adopted a draft law on protecting the constitutional order of RS, which envisages the establishment of a special court and prosecutor’s office. The law, among other provisions, introduces criminal penalties for acts such as attacking the constitutional order of RS, threatening its territorial integrity, sabotage, espionage, non-compliance with decisions of entity institutions, and similar offenses.

A day earlier, after an all-day debate and fierce opposition, during which some opposition members were forcible removed from the session, the RS National Assembly adopted a decision to begin drafting a new Constitution.

High Representative Christian Schmidt called on lawmakers on Wednesday to “prevent attack on BiH’s constitutional order”.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said last week that the US opposes any division of BiH.

“The last thing we need is another crisis, and we have already made our stance clear”, Rubio said. According to him, Milorad Dodik is undermining state institutions and endangering the security and stability of the country, calling on political leaders to engage in constructive and responsible dialogue.

He stressed that the situation in BiH must not lead to country’s dissolution or a new conflict, adding that the US is considering all possible actions.

Calls for sanctions against those responsible for undermining BiH’s constitutional order were also heard during a session in the European Parliament, which discussed situation in BiH.

Addressing MEPs in Strasbourg, European Commission Representative Christophe Hansen stated that BiH has entered an institutional and political crisis, urging the country’s authorities to focus on reforms necessary for EU integration.

He warned that RS had taken a significant step backward by adopting an unconstitutional law on 27 February that bans the operation of the Court and Prosecutor’s Office of BiH, the State Investigation and Protection Agency (SIPA) and the High Judicial and Prosecutorial Council within territory.

The EUFOR mission in BiH stated on Saturday that it does not intervene in political debates and remains impartial in its actions within the scope of its mandate. In a statement, EUFOR emphasized that it respects Bosnia and Herzegovina’s legal framework and international law and will continue operating transparently while being prepared to ensure a safe and stable environment, prioritizing the protection of civilians.