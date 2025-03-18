EU has evacuated 15 victims of the deadly fire in a nightclub in North Macedonia

BRUSSELS – EU’s Emergency Response Coordination Centre established contact with the civil protection authorities in North Macedonia to offer solidarity and support after the fire blaze which broke out in a nightclub in Kočani on 16 March, killing 59 people and injuring more than 155.

The European Commission stated that North Macedonia activated the EU Civil Protection Mechanism requesting assistance from the EU to evacuate 15 patients suffering from severe burns. In a swift reaction, 9 European countries – Croatia, Greece, Romania, Slovenia, Sweden, Lithuania, Hungary, Luxembourg and Norway – made immediate offers of assistance via the mechanism.

“Already, several patients have been evacuated to Hungary by Luxembourg and Romania is transporting patients to Lithuania. The EU is now coordinating the transportation of further patients to countries that have offered treatment. The EU remains in close contact with the national authorities in North Macedonia and stands ready to mobilise more assistance if needed”, the press release reads.

European Commissioner for Preparedness, Crisis Management and Equality Hadja Lahbib expressed the deepest condolences to the families of the victims and all those affected. She added that the EU “stands in solidarity with the people of North Macedonia at this difficult time”. Lahbib thanked European countries for “quickly offering treatment and assistance to the victims via our Civil Protection Mechanism”.