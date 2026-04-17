Kos: The EU cannot afford to get a new member which will make us weaker

BELGRADE – “We cannot afford to get someone, a new EU member state, who will make us weaker. We are not a bunch of friends, but a community of values”, remarked EU Commissioner for Enlargement, Marta Kos, at a yesterday’s discussion organised by the Atlantic Council, during the 2026 IMF – World Bank Spring Meetings in Washington DC.

Speaking about the prospects for the EU enlargement, Kos noted that “once you decide that you want to be part of this community of values and enjoy all its benefits, you have to behave, and you have to be a good guy, not a bad one”.

She added that “no country can become an EU member state without meeting criteria” such as establishment of the rule of law, fight against corruption, media freedom, and freedom of expression.

“We have been attacked from different corners, we are being accused that our democracy is not a real democracy, that our civilisation is in a decline… It is really not in a decline, look at the elections in Hungary”, Kos said.

Elaborating on the discussion on the enlargement, Kos stated on X that she was not surprised that “the people at the Atlantic Council wanted to hear more about the progress our candidates are making on their EU paths”.

“Important conversations being held here in Washington DC and I’m grateful for the opportunity to have them here”, she wrote.

Marta Kos also met Kristalina Georgieva, Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund. After the meeting, she stated that the partners like the IMF, the World Bank, and the International Financial Corporation “support our efforts in pressing forward on reforms and building competitive economies in our EU candidate countries”.