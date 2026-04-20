What has to happen for Nikola Gruevski to face extradition from Hungary?

BUDAPEST – The extradition of former Macedonian Prime Minister Nikola Gruevski remains legally blocked, as the formal mechanisms needed to initiate the process are currently not in place.

According to Hungarian Telex, the extradition request submitted by the previous Government of North Macedonia has expired, while the current authorities have not renewed it. Additionally, there is no active Interpol warrant against him.

As Telex reports, without these two legal prerequisites, Hungary has no basis to act on an extradition request, even if political conditions were to change.

Nikola Gruevski currently holds status of political refugee in Hungary. This status grants protection from extradition, but it is not permanent and can be revoked if Hungarian authorities determine that the original grounds from asylum were not valid.

“If it turns out that the original assessment was incorrect, that there is no question of persecution but rather a simple criminal proceeding, then the previously granted positive decision can be revoked”, international lawyer Tamás Hoffmann told Telex. He added that such a review can be initiated relatively quickly by Hungarian authorities themselves, although it is subject to judicial appeal.

However, even if refugee status were revoked, Gruevski would not automatically be extradited to North Macedonia. A valid extradition request or an active international arrest warrant would still be required.

At present, Hungarian authorities have no further legal steps available. Gruevski also does not automatically have to leave Hungary. As a non-EU citizen, however, he must maintain a legal basis for residence within the European Union. If he fails to obtain a visa or another residence permit from Hungary or another EU member state, he could be required to leave EU territory, though not detained or extradited.

The broader issue of politically sensitive asylum cases in Hungary has resurfaced following recent political developments and calls for review by opposition Tisza Party leader Péter Magyar, who said that Hungary is not a dumping ground for internationally wanted criminals and announced scrutiny of several high-profile asylum cases.