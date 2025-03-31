Vučić announces that experts from Russian FSB arrived to investigate the use of a sonic weapon

BELGRADE – Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić stated on 29 March that experts of the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) had arrived in Serbia to investigate the allegations of the use of a “sound cannon” against peaceful protesters on 15 March. Earlier, the authorities announced that they had invited both the FSB and the FBI to investigate the case, claiming they had nothing to hide.

The controversy over the allegations of a sonic weapon against peaceful protesters on 15 March in Belgrade has gained global attention. Authorities denied using such a weapon, but their official story turned out to have several inconsistencies. They have not provided an alternative explanation of the testimonies of the crowd that night.

Following an earlier announcement of Aleksandar Vučić that the authorities would seek international investigation from the United States and Russia, the outgoing Prime Minister Miloš Vučević said on 19 March that he had signed a request for the FBI and FSB to come to Serbia.

On 29 March, President Aleksandar Vučić said that “last night, people from the Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation arrived”.

“They started working this morning. They will also visit to see all the devices we have… They will stay here for a few days, I think seven or eight days. And after that, they will come out with his position about the sound cannon”, Vučić said.

The deadline for Serbia to reply to the questions of the European Court for Human Rights regarding the incident expires today. A coalition of civil society organizations submitted a request to the European Court of Human Rights on behalf of 47 citizens of Serbia.