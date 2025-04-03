Trump tariffs in the Western Balkans: Serbia hit with 37%, Albania, Montenegro and Kosovo with 10%

WASHINGTON – On 2 April, President of the United States Donald Trump announced sweeping tariffs on most of its trading partners, which he says would “liberate” the US economy. The baseline tariff on all imports of 10 per cent will take effect on 5 April. The additional, so-called reciprocal levies will be imposed on 9 April. Of the Western Balkan countries, the highest tariffs were imposed on Serbia, 37%, followed by Bosnia and Herzegovina with 35% and North Macedonia with 33%. Albania, Montenegro and Kosovo were hit with 10% tariffs.