fbpx
04. 04. 2025.

European Western Balkans
News in brief

Trump tariffs in the Western Balkans: Serbia hit with 37%, Albania, Montenegro and Kosovo with 10%

by EWB

WASHINGTON – On 2 April, President of the United States Donald Trump announced sweeping tariffs on most of its trading partners, which he says would “liberate” the US economy. The baseline tariff on all imports of 10 per cent will take effect on 5 April. The additional, so-called reciprocal levies will be imposed on 9 April. Of the Western Balkan countries, the highest tariffs were imposed on Serbia, 37%, followed by Bosnia and Herzegovina with 35% and North Macedonia with 33%. Albania, Montenegro and Kosovo were hit with 10% tariffs.

Related posts

Ruiz Calavera met with Serbian Ambassador to EU Ana Hrustanović

EWB

Hahn with Michael Roth about Western Balkans

EWB

Serbia sacked its member of RYCO

EWB