Green infrastructure vital for European integration of the region

BRUSSELS – On April 7, a high-level roundtable on “Advancing Green Infrastructure in the Western Balkans 6” was held in Brussels, co-organized by the Mission of North Macedonia to the EU and the Institute for Good Governance and Policies in Environment and Climate Change (IPECC), with support from the Open Society Foundations – Western Balkans (OSF – WB), under the IGNITA initiative.

The event brought together key stakeholders from the WB6, EU institutions, civil society, and international organizations to discuss regional cooperation and green infrastructure as a cornerstone of the Green Agenda for the Western Balkans (GAWB). Discussions focused on aligning infrastructure investments with EU green priorities, improving financial absorption capacity, and mobilizing pre-accession funds.

The event opened with welcoming remarks from Ambassador Zulfi Ismaili, Head of the Mission of the Republic of North Macedonia to the EU, who underlined the importance of dialogue and cooperation in addressing the region’s shared challenges.

Ms. Jadranka Ivanova, President of IPECC, outlined the event’s objectives and policy context, linking it to the outcomes of the 2023 Berlin Process Civil Society Forum and ongoing efforts for a green transition in the WB6.

Mr. Klodjan Seferaj, Programme Manager from the OSF–WB, highlighted the role of civil society in ensuring effective oversight and accelerating reform processes, particularly in aligning national investments with EU green priorities.

European Commission representatives stressed the need for operational readiness, innovative financing, and flexible investment frameworks. WB6 mission heads highlighted challenges in administrative capacity and called for increased EU support, especially at a local level.

The roundtable concluded with a shared commitment to turning political will into concrete action, supported by strategic planning and sustainable funding, reaffirming green infrastructure as vital for EU integration and sustainable development in the region.