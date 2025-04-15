Political commitment and international cooperation are key to combating corruption

SKOPJE – The fight against corruption remains a challenge for all Western Balkan countries in the EU accession process, while regional and international cooperation is essential to effectively combat the phenomenon of corruption. This was the key message from the panel discussion “Fight Against Corruption in the Countries of the Western Balkans: Trends and Solutions,” held at a high-level meeting in Skopje organized by the Center for the Study of Democracy (CSD) and the regional anti-corruption network SELDI.

Aleksandar Krzalovski, Director at the Macedonian Centre for International Cooperation (MCMS), stated that corruption remains a dominant issue across all countries in the region, while the anti-corruption mechanisms developed over the years continue to be subject to political influence.

“Although there have been periods of improvement and hope linked to the dream of EU membership and reforms, corruption indicators have worsened again. The entire region is no closer to EU accession today than it was ten years ago. Corruption has become the number one issue,” said Krzalovski.

He emphasized that the fight against corruption is further complicated by the fact that citizens have lost trust in institutions and their anti-corruption efforts.

“We are witnessing these negative tendencies even in democratic countries, where global integrity is also under threat. U.S. programs and initiatives aimed at fighting corruption continue to play a key role in addressing these challenges,” Krzalovski concluded.

Ben Nupnau, Deputy Head of the EU Delegation to North Macedonia, emphasized the importance of transparency and accountability. He noted that the recent tragic event in Kočani reminded us of how crucial the fight against corruption is.

He assessed that corruption undermines governance and accountability, adding that the fight against corruption is long-term progress involving all institutions and citizens and requiring deep societal change.

“Further progress of Western Balkan countries in this area is needed, as various reports from the European Commission indicate a continued need for reform,” Nupnau said. He highlighted that the EU provides financial support through relevant assistance programs for the reform process in this area.

“Corruption is inherently a political problem and therefore requires political solutions at the highest level. But it is also a joint task for governments, institutions, civil society, and media…” Nupnau said, adding that civil society, media, and academia play a key role in the successful fight against corruption.

“They serve as watchdogs for transparency and help hold institutions accountable. In addition to this oversight role, CSOs also provide expertise and raise public awareness, reinforcing the importance of integrity,” Nupnau said.

Arben Fetai, Deputy President of the Government of North Macedonia in charge of Good Governance, said that the new Macedonian Government has a clear mandate to fight corruption without protecting anyone. “Now, we have no excuse. We will continue in that direction,” Fetai said.

He assessed that corruption has become a matter of national emergency, while the tragedy in Kočani once again showed that corruption is leading to the loss of innocent lives.

He said that the Government of North Macedonia is fully focused on European reforms, adding that the EU path is filled with crystal-clear demands, while the fight against corruption is among the most important. Fetai added that judiciary reform is also crucial to ensuring an effective fight against corruption.

Fetai stated that by stopping the USAID and IRI programs, North Macedonia lost valuable technical assistance that supported transparency and accountability. “While financial resources for these reforms may sometimes be lacking, political will must never be,” he said.

Nicole Varnes, Deputy Chief of Mission at the U.S. Embassy to North Macedonia, stated that a diverse coalition is essential in the fight against corruption, a phenomenon that affects every aspect of society.

She said that the United States continues its effort to disrupt corruption globally, underlining that no external partner can impose accountability because change must come from within.

Varnes explained that President Trump’s executive order led to a global reevaluation of U.S. foreign assistance programs, aiming to ensure their effectiveness. However, she said that the United States remains committed to being a strong advocate and partner to North Macedonia in promoting transparency and the rule of law.

The Ambassador of Switzerland to North Macedonia, Veronique Hulmann, said during the panel discussion that good governance is essential, while corruption represents one of the biggest threats to both democracy and development.

“It undermines the rule of law, exacerbates inequalities, and weakens social cohesion among citizens. We are fully aware that corruption is a global challenge. Combating it is both a national and international responsibility. It is a complex issue that demands robust national strategies, concrete action plans, strong political commitment, sufficient financial resources, effective monitoring, and meaningful sanctions,” she said.

According to her, in North Macedonia, the establishment of an inter-institutional body may serve as a useful mechanism to push the anti-corruption agenda forward. “In Switzerland, we are committed to supporting the Western Balkan region in advancing democratic governance and the rule of law,” she said.

Bart de Brujin, Regional Rule of Law Coordinator at the Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands in Serbia and Montenegro, spoke about the rule of law in the region in a broader sense, adding that data offers a concerning picture.

According to him, in terms of the EU accession process, most Western Balkan countries show some level of preparation for the rule of law chapters in the acquis.

“They are moderately prepared, but still fall short of the requirements for EU membership. The economic criteria, however, show slightly better results,” de Brujin stated.

He assessed that across the region, there have been institutional improvements—anti-corruption agencies and various mechanisms have been strengthened, and there has been some progress in improving the efficiency of the judiciary, including courts and prosecutors’ offices.

“Nevertheless, many serious problems remain. One of the key challenges is the lack of judicial independence,” de Brujin said, adding that there are a few positive examples in the region, such as prosecution offices in Albania and Montenegro that have shown notable results in the past period.

Speaking on the regional level, de Brujin assessed that public procurement is another problematic area. Despite existing laws and regulations, there is frequent interference and manipulation—often, contracts are agreed in advance, undermining fair competition and transparency.

According to him, perhaps the most essential element for strengthening the rule of law is the system of checks and balances—ensuring the proper functioning of parliaments, ombudsman institutions, and anti-corruption bodies.

He concluded that media freedom plays a crucial role in any democracy, adding that despite the important watchdog role the media plays in the region, journalists are frequently attacked for doing their jobs.