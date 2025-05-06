The 10th EUSAIR Annual Forum in Crete: WB should cooperate to make full use of the EU Growth Plan

GEORGIOUPOLIS—Since the numerous challenges, from geopolitical tensions to democratic concerns, do not stop at the EU borders, there is a strong need for the Western Balkans countries to address them jointly, stressed the speakers at the high-level meeting of the EU Strategy for the Adriatic-Ionian Region (EUSAIR), which is taking place on 6-7 May in Georgiouolis, Crete.

The forum celebrates ten years of joint efforts by EUSAIR countries towards regional integration and sustainable development in the region and is organised by the Ministry of Economy and Finance and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Greece, in close cooperation with the European Commission.

Speaking about the priorities of the EUSAIR Greek Presidency, Tasos Chatzivasiliou, a Deputy Foreign Minister of Greece, noted that it focuses on the EU enlargement, green transition, so-called “blue economy”, as well as on environmental protection.

“The EU enlargement is very important to us, and we want to bring our neighbours closer to the European family. Therefore, we have been delivering a clear and constant message – the future of the region lies in the strong and the united European Union”, Chatzivasiliou said.

According to Chatzivasiliou, one of the aims of the Strategy is to build a “more resilient and stronger” Adriatic-Ioanian region.

Similarly, Jean-Pierre Halkin, Head of Unit at Directorate General for Regional and Urban Policy of the European Commission, stressed that the revision of the Action Plan of the EUSAIR is being made, which includes the establishment of the upgraded monitoring system “to make sure that everybody will know what success means”.

“The aim of the EUSAIR is also to accelerate the EU accession process and to enable the candidate countries to make full use of the EU Growth Plan for the Western Balkans”, Halkin underlined.

In Halkin’s opinion, there is a need for the “strong EU cohesion policy for the post-2027 period”.

The officials of the Western Balkans countries who spoke at the EUSAIR Forum pointed to the lack of finances for the implementation of the cross-border projects and called on the Union to provide more assistance in this domain.

The EU Strategy for the Adriatic and Ionian Region is a macro-regional strategy adopted by the European Commission and endorsed by the European Council in 2014. The Strategy was jointly developed by the Commission and the Adriatic-Ionian Region countries and stakeholders, who agreed to work together on the areas of common interest for the benefit of each country and the whole region.

The EUSAIR covers ten countries: four EU Member States (Croatia, Greece, Italy, Slovenia) and six non-EU countries (Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Montenegro, North Macedonia, San Marino, Serbia). The general objective of the EUSAIR is to promote economic and social prosperity and growth in the region by improving its attractiveness, competitiveness and connectivity. With four EU members and four non-EU countries, the strategy will contribute to the further integration of the Western Balkans.

During the forum in Crete, the EUSAIR presidency will be handed over from Greece to the Republic of North Macedonia, a presidency rotated once a year.