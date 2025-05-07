Online Launch Event – Western Balkans Reform and Growth Monitor on 8 May

SKOPJE—The online Launch Event “WB Reform and Growth Monitor” will be held on Thursday, 8 May. It will focus on the three-year initiative implemented by the Think for Europe Network (TEN), led by the European Policy Institute – Skopje.

The event will take place from 10:00 to 12:00, and the public will be able to follow it via Zoom.

“The effective implementation of the national Reform Agendas (RAs), as a key operational instrument of the Growth Plan for the Western Balkans, requires an inclusive and well-coordinated approach that actively involves all relevant stakeholders. Cross-sectoral participation plays a vital role in ensuring that reforms are not only formally enacted, but also impactful, transparent, and responsive to the development needs of each country”, the announcement reads.

To support this process, the Think for Europe Network (TEN) led by the European Policy Institute – Skopje (EPI) is implementing a three-year regional initiative “WB Reform and Growth Monitor” with financial support from the European Union. The initiative aims to support stakeholder participation in the implementation of the Reform Agendas in the Western Balkans.

“By convening a diverse range of stakeholders, the Launch Event – WB Reform and Growth Monitor aims at facilitating transparent, inclusive, and evidence-based dialogue on the Reform Agendas. The event takes place at the period of establishment of the National Consultation Mechanisms for the Reform Agendas. These mechanisms, either newly created or built upon existing platforms, will aim to coordinate with RA coordinator institutions and facilitate regular, structured dialogue among CSOs, public authorities, academia, and the private sector on the implementation of the Reform Agendas”, the announcement reads.

The event will be opened by Simonida Kacarska, Director of the European Policy Institute, Olivier Lanoo, Legal and Policy Officer at DG ENEST and Giorgio Zecca, Acting Head of Sector at DG ENEST – Unit B.1 (Western Balkans, Regional Strategy & Investments).

After that, National Reform Agenda coordinators and Ministers for European Affairs from North Macedonia, Orhan Murtezani and Montenegro, Maida Gorčević, will share their views with the participants.

Following a presentation of the project, a panel discussion “RA talks”- Topic: “Consultative mechanism: The importance of inclusive involvement of stakeholders in monitoring RA” will take place.

The participants of the panel will be Milena Mihajlović Denić, Programme Director at the Centre for European Politics, Besar Gërgi, country researcher for Kosovo at the Group for Legal and Political Studies, Krisela Hackaj, Executive Director at the Cooperation and Development Institute from Tirana and Matteo Vespa, Policy and Project Officer at the Civil Society Europe. The moderator of the discussion will be Aleksandar Ivković, news editor at the European Western Balkans.