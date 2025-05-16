Montenegro receives pre-financing from the EU Growth Plan for the WB

BRUSSELS – Montenegro has received €26.8 million in pre-financing from the Reform Agenda, part of the EU Growth Plan for the Western Balkans, of which €12.5 million in concessional loans was transferred to the national budget today, it was stated by the European Commission. According to the statement, an additional €14.3 million, in the form of grants and loans, will be channelled through the Western Balkans Investment Framework (WBIF) to enhance infrastructure across the country. This pre-financing payment represents 7% of the total financial support allocated for Montenegro under the EU Growth Plan. North Macedonia and Albania have already received their pre-financing, while the Commission still has not released the funding for Serbia and Kosovo. Bosnia and Herzegovina has not adopted its Reform Agenda, therefore not fulfilling the conditions for pre-financing.