Kallas visits Western Balkans: EU enlargement to this region our most significant geopolitical project

The High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Kaja Kallas, visited Serbia, Kosovo, and North Macedonia this week. During the visit, Kallas conveyed the message that the EU’s doors are open to countries from the region that implement the necessary reforms, but that there will be no shortcuts on the path to membership.

“The Western Balkans is of strategic importance to the European Union. EU enlargement to this region is our most significant geopolitical project and it is also a personal priority for me,” Kallas said.

She mentioned that the European Union Growth Plan for the Western Balkans is a major opportunity for gradual integration into the European Union single market, which brings prosperity to the people.

Kallas in Belgrade: EU demands are the same as those of the citizens on the streets

At the press conference, she stated that reforms are the only way Serbia can make progress on its path to the EU, and that there is no shortcut to full membership.

“The steps are clear. Media freedom, the fight against corruption, and electoral reform. We want to see visible progress, not just box-ticking,” Kallas said.

She added that these are the same demands that students and citizens have been making of the government in recent months. Speaking about the student protests, Kallas emphasized that the autonomy of universities must be respected.



In Belgrade she held meetings with Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić, Prime Minister Đuro Macut, Speaker of the National Assembly Ana Brnabić, the parliamentary opposition, as well as representatives of civil society. In Belgrade, I talked to engaged members of youth organisations and civil society. I heard their call and their aspirations — for fairness, for accountability. So that Serbia can fulfil its full potential. Their energy is needed to find a way forward. pic.twitter.com/p03LKaEPxR — Kaja Kallas (@kajakallas) May 22, 2025

In response to a journalist’s question about the President of Serbia’s comment on the court’s decision to replace detention with house arrest for activists in Novi Sad, Kallas said that one of the EU’s principles is not to comment on the work of the judiciary, which is also expected from candidate countries. “During my visit to Belgrade, I also discussed the detainees in Novi Sad. The EU is closely monitoring this case. What we expect from member states in terms of respect for human rights, we also expect from candidate countries,” Kallas said. According to her, the topics of the meeting with state officials also included the continuation of the Belgrade–Pristina dialogue, the situation in Bosnia and Herzegovina, and Serbia’s role in the stability and future of the Western Balkans region. Speaking about the Belgrade–Pristina dialogue, Kallas said an invitation had been sent for a meeting in Brussels to discuss the next steps in normalizing relations as soon as possible. “We have a new envoy for the dialogue, we need to map out new steps, but we need normalization of relations,” Kallas stated.

Kallas assessed that Serbia is facing a geostrategic choice of whether it wants to be part of the EU, and that this depends on the values it adopts and the normalization of relations with Pristina.

As she pointed out, during the meeting with the President of Serbia, the recent visit of President Aleksandar Vučić to Moscow was also discussed.

“I presented my views, which are clear, and I do not understand why it was necessary for the President of Serbia to stand next to a person leading a horrible war in Ukraine. President Vučić explained his position,” Kallas said.

EU has begun lifting the measures against Kosovo

“The EU has begun lifting the measures. But I think it is important to understand that at the same time we do not want to see escalation in the north. Why am I saying this? Because I have been personally convincing Member States that we need to remove the measures for Kosovo, but some are saying that Kosovo needs to respect the Ohrid Agreement,” Kallas said in Pristina.

According to her, this decision opens the door for greater opportunities for Kosovo’s development and also closer ties with Europe, but it’s conditional on sustained de-escalation in the north.

“The shutdown of Serbia-supported structures in the north undermines efforts toward de-escalation. Kosovo has made significant progress in strengthening democratic institutions in recent years, and our EULEX mission continues to support the rule of law in Kosovo. But again, the current political framework and deadlock are holding Kosovo back,” Kallas added. I encourage all parties in Kosovo to break the political stalemate and swiftly form a government. Leaders need to set aside divisions and prioritise the future of Kosovo. My press conference in Pristina ↓ pic.twitter.com/mCVPBGTTjh — Kaja Kallas (@kajakallas) May 22, 2025

She said that the formation of a new parliament and government is essential for Kosovo’s stability, growth, and European future, and encouraged all political actors, across the political spectrum, to genuinely work with each other and with communities represented in Kosovo. During her visit to Kosovo, she had meetings with caretaker Prime Minister Kurti, leaders of the main political parties, and representatives of civil society.

“We want North Macedonia to really move on the EU path”

On the last day of her regional visit, Kallas was in Skopje, where she met with the Prime Minister of North Macedonia, Kristijan Mickoski.

She recalled that North Macedonia is the first beneficiary in the region of the Growth Plan for the Western Balkans.

“You were just describing how well your economy is doing, I think we also benefit from that. And you are the first country in the region to sign a Security and Defence Partnership with the European Union,” Kallas said.

She added that this partnership boosts joint work on Ukraine, hybrid threats, and counterterrorism, and it shows that gradual integration is working in practice.

“North Macedonia belongs to the European Union. You have a strong track record of aligning with the European Common Security and Foreign Policy. This is very important to us, especially in these very turbulent times with major geopolitical shifts happening around the world,” Kallas said. A pleasure to be in Skopje. North Macedonia was the first in the region to sign security and defence partnership with the EU — and the first to benefit from our Growth Plan for the Western Balkans. It belongs in our European family. Now it’s essential to proceed on the EU path. pic.twitter.com/qFZI8ROFlk — Kaja Kallas (@kajakallas) May 23, 2025

The Macedonian PM said that North Macedonia wants to discuss with Bulgaria the issues blocking its path to the EU during next month’s NATO summit.

“We are ready to talk, to have bilateral talks at the level of partnership relations within the NATO alliance,” Mickoski told a news conference in the capital of Skopje, held together with the EU’s top diplomat Kaja Kallas.

“Anyone who wants to assist, we are ready to talk to them,” he said.

Mickoski said that the idea of a bilateral meeting with Bulgaria during the summit in The Hague had been discussed and agreed upon with Kallas, but he did not know whether Sofia would accept the offer.