AFET calls for continuation of reforms in Albania and countering destabilising forces in BiH

BRUSSELS – The European Parliament’s Committee on Foreign Affairs (AFET) urges Albania and Bosnia and Herzegovina to accelerate the reforms, particularly in the domain of the rule of law. The report on the situation in Albania, adopted in AFET today, welcomes the progress made by the country but highlights the key priorities, including strengthening judicial independence and combating corruption and organised crime, whereas the report on BiH urges the authorities to improve coordination and alignment with EU policies. The reports will be submitted for a vote in the European Parliament during an upcoming plenary session.

Calls for enhancing media pluralism and the constructive political dialogue in Albania

While welcoming Albania’s aim to complete accession talks by 2027 and the progress already made, AFET stresses the urgent need to intensify reforms. According to the report, enhancing media pluralism and transparency remains crucial to building public trust.

In addition, it welcomes the progress made with judicial reforms and investigations into high-level corruption in Albania, but underlines that political interference remains a challenge.

The report also notes ongoing political polarisation marked by confrontational rhetoric, and calls for more constructive and inclusive political dialogue in Albania.

The May 2025 parliamentary elections are described as “competitive but conducted in a highly polarised environment, with concerns over the use of administrative resources”. Therefore, AFET calls on Albanian political parties to commit to comprehensive electoral reforms.

Andreas Schieder, the EP’s Rapporteur for Albania, said that the country “can proudly be called a ‘front runner’ among the EU accession candidates, but we are not at the finishing line yet”.

“It is crucial to continue on this path with the same pace and dedication, fighting corruption and strengthening the rule of law. There needs to be a clear emphasis on broadening the economic model, creating jobs and improving the social welfare model, as well as on a comprehensive and inclusive electoral reform”, Schieder remarked.

“The EU must counter destabilising forces in the RS by targeted sanctions”

The report on BiH reaffirms the strong support for the country’s EU accession bid, but expresses concern over stalled progress and weak implementation of the reforms. It calls for efforts to strengthen democratic institutions, the rule of law, and fight corruption and organised crime.

The AFET strongly condemns divisive rhetoric and secessionist policies, “particularly those promoted by Milorad Dodik and the Republika Srpska leadership, warning” that these actions undermine BiH’s constitutional order and EU integration prospects. Thus, it calls on EU Member States, the EEAS, and the Commission “to take decisive action, including targeted sanctions, to counter destabilising forces threatening the country’s stability and European security”.

The report highlights serious concerns about malign foreign interference and disinformation campaigns by Russia and China, especially within RS, urging BiH authorities to improve coordination and alignment with EU policies. It calls for the establishment of a strong negotiation team to represent BiH effectively in upcoming accession talks.

Additionally, the report stresses the urgent need to advance judicial reforms, enhance anti-corruption measures, and finalise a national reform agenda to unlock substantial EU financial support through the Western Balkans Growth Plan and the Reform and Growth Facility.

Ondřej Kolář, the EP’s Rapporteur for BiH, stated that Bosnia and Herzegovina, following Ukraine, “finds itself in one of the most complex and challenging situations in Europe”.

“It is necessary that we identify and implement mechanisms to support the country in achieving its full integration into Western institutions, as BiH unquestionably belongs within the European Union. To effectively counteract Russian influence, facilitating Bosnia and Herzegovina’s accession must be a priority…. It is clear that Russia remains actively committed to hindering the country’s rapprochement with the EU. Consequently, BiH must be assured that the EU has much to offer”, Kolář noted.