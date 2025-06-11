Sørensen hosted a “long meeting” with negotiators of Serbia and Kosovo, next meeting in July

BRUSSELS – Peter Sørensen, the new EU Special Representative for the Belgrade-Pristina Dialogue, met with the chief negotiators of Serbia and Kosovo, Petar Petković and Besnik Bislimi, on 10 June in Brussels. It was the first trilateral meeting since Peter Sørensen succeeded Miroslav Lajčák as the mediator of the talks.

“Hosted a long meeting of the Chief Negotiators of Kosovo and Serbia in Brussels. Spoke about advancing the normalisation of their relations in preparation for a high-level Dialogue meeting, pending implementation obligations, and current issues. Agreed to continue the discussion soon”, Sørensen wrote on X.

Last week, he hosted Petković and Bislimi in separate meetings. The next meeting is scheduled for early July.

After the trilateral meeting, Petar Petković stated that the Belgrade delegation insisted on the establishment of the Association of Serb majority municipalities in Kosovo, including the continuation of the discussion about the statute of the Association.

“We need to talk about the statute and the formation of the Association. I also talked about the shutdown of Serbian institutions in KiM… Our job is to fight for the Serbian people”, Petković said.

He stressed that the Belgrade delegation outlined the plan for the de-escalation during the meeting, adding that the issue of human rights must be discussed first.

Petković remarked that he also spoke about “Albin Kurti’s terror towards Serbs, especially in the North”, including the arrests and the persecution of the representatives of the Serbian people in KiM.

According to Besnik Bislimi, Sørensen “has a clear vision on how to move things forward” in the dialogue.

“It is still early for concrete results. Sørensen has more or less a clear vision of how to proceed in the next meetings. Next week he will send two of his closest people to Kosovo and Serbia to get additional information, and then in early Jul,y he will decide on the next step. Sørensen wants another meeting to take place in July… It means that he wants to see results, but so far it is known that Serbia has sabotaged the process”, Bislimi told Koha Ditore.

He underlined that the most important thing for Kosovo was the topic of the missing persons.

The previous EU-mediated meeting between Serbia and Kosovo was held in Brussels in December 2024. In May 2025, Kaja Kallas, the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, stressed that “we have a new envoy for the dialogue, we need to map out new steps, but we need normalisation of relations”.

Kosovo is faced with a deep political crisis, and the thirty-first attempt to constitute the new Assembly in Pristina failed on 11 June.