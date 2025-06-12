[EWB Interview] Plakolm: Student movement in Serbia sends a clear message – the time for reform is now

The new government of Austria took office in March 2025, with Claudia Plakolm taking over the portfolio of Minister for Europe, Integration and Family, having previously served as the State Secretary in the Federal Chancellery for Youth and Generations. Within her first month in the new position, she contacted officials of the Western Balkan countries, stressing on X that the future of the region lies in the European Union.

In the interview with Minister Plakolm, conducted in the first week of June, we discussed the specifics of Austria’s position towards EU enlargement. We also touched upon several ongoing issues in the region, including the student movement in Serbia.

European Western Balkans: Since the start of the second term of President Donald Trump, calls and initiatives for making Europe a more independent and self-reliant actor on the world stage have intensified. What is Austria’s position regarding these issues? What should be the EU’s main priorities going forward?

Claudia Plakolm: We are living in a time of global change, and that is precisely why Europe must be strong, united and ready to act. Austria is committed to ensuring that Europe does not become a pawn of global powers, but confidently takes its stance on the global stage. Austria stands for Europe that focuses on the big picture, a Union that protects its people, fosters prosperity and brings people and businesses the freedom to grow.

EWB: In March, you posted on X that the future of the Western Balkans lies in the EU. Are there any specific target years by which candidate countries from the region, or at least the frontrunners, could become members of the EU? Do you agree with Commissioner Marta Kos that Montenegro and Albania are currently the frontrunners?

CP: Joining the EU is possible for those who meet the necessary conditions. And yes, some Western Balkan countries are clearly further along than others. In that sense, I agree with Commissioner Kos. When it comes to the Western Balkans, I believe that it is crucial to advance a gradual, step-by-step integration of the entire region. We owe it to the people in the region who have waited far too long to see real improvements in their daily lives, and we cannot let another decade slip by without any progress.

EWB: The position of France and Germany is that the EU should reform internally, including on decision-making, before accepting new members. Is this also the position of Austria? Have there been any discussions on the EU’s internal reform recently?

CP: From Austria’s point of view, the EU must become more agile. We need to rethink the enlargement process and I advocate for a gradual integration into EU policies, such as the internal market,t on the way to full membership, so that citizens in the region more rapidly experience the benefits and do not lose faith. It is good to see that this principle is now reflected in the Union’s approach.

The EU Growth Plan for the Western Balkans is a strong example – it opens parts of the Single Market, such as access to SEPA, in return for real reform efforts, and most importantly,y delivers visible progress for people in the region. Without such progress, trust in the European perspective could erode, and that must be taken seriously.

EWB: The discussions on the next EU’s Multiannual Financial Framework are poised to start soon. What, if anything, should the candidate countries expect from these negotiations? Will they provide any indicators of the EU’s current thinking on enlargement?

CP: We are at the very beginning of the discussions on the EU level. We are still waiting for the European Commission to present its proposal. Austria’s priorities are clear. We need to reflect the principle of national budget consolidation, also on the EU level, and that means we need to spend better, not necessarily more, but as I said, we are currently waiting for the Commission’s proposals.

EWB: The situation in Serbia in the past months has been marked by mass student protests against corruption and violence. There have been signs that the government repression against students and other critics could increase. Do you think that the EU should be more engaged in Serbia and contribute to the resolution of the current tensions?

CP: The recent demonstrations are a sign of vibrant democracy in Serbia. Freedom of expression must be safeguarded everywhere, including the freedom to openly criticise the government. Young people in Serbia continue to believe in Europe, and that belief deserves a clear and credible response. We must step up our efforts to deliver on our commitments. Trust is not a one-way street; it must be earned and maintained.

The student movement also sends a clear message – the time for reform is now. If we offer a European perspective, we must take responsibility for the expectations that come with it. At the same time, our position has always been clear – genuine progress towards membership requires genuine reforms, especially in the area of the rule of law, media freedom and good neighbourly relations.

EWB: Tensions are also high in Bosnia and Herzegovina following the ruling against the President of Republika Srpska Milorad Dodik, and an order for his arrest. How should this crisis be resolved in your view?

CP: Austria has always been a strong supporter of Bosnia and Herzegovina’s effort to join the European family. The geopolitical situation makes it all the more important that BiH makes progress on its path towards the EU. And I strongly reject any attempts to put the unity of Bosnia and Herzegovina at risk and to undermine its institutions. Anybody who stands in the way of necessary reforms is endangering the European future of its country and its people, especially the younger generation.