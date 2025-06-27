fbpx
Kos congratulates Bosnia and Herzegovina on adopting the Reform Agenda

by EWB
BiH and EU flags; Photo: European Commission

BRUSSELS – After a long delay, Bosnia and Herzegovina has adopted the Reform Agenda, necessary to receive the first funds from the EU Growth Plan for the Western Balkans. The news was announced by Marta Kos,  EU Commissioner for Enlargement.

“Congratulations, Bosnia and Herzegovina, for adopting your Reform Agenda! This is great news for the BiH people. Better roads, train links, digital infrastructure & more – thanks to our Growth Plan for the Western Balkans”, Kos wrote on X.

She also thanked Borjana Krišto, the Chairwoman of the Council of Ministers of BiH, for making progress possible”.

BiH was the last Western Balkans country to submit its final Reform Agenda to the European Commission. The reform agendas of Albania, Kosovo, Montenegro, Serbia and North Macedonia were approved by the European Commission in October 2024.

The EC disbursed pre-financing from the Growth Plan to North Macedonia and Albania in March, to Montenegro in May and to Serbia in June 2025. Kosovo still needs to meet the same procedural requirements in order to receive pre-financing, including ratification of the Agreement on the Instrument and the Loan Agreement.

