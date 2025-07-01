The Growth Plan Summit in Skopje: Western Balkans Six invited to speed up the reforms

SKOPJE – The EU Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos and the leaders of the six Western Balkans partners (Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Kosovo, Montenegro, North Macedonia and Serbia) gathered in Skopje for a high-level meeting dedicated to the EU-backed Growth Plan for the Western Balkans, which took place on 30 June – 1 July. The EC stated that the leaders reaffirmed their determination to seize the opportunities that the Growth Plan brings to the region,

“After a year of advancing reform and intensive cooperation across areas such as finance, transport, digital connectivity and market integration, Commissioner Marta Kos and leaders took stock of the progress made so far. They also confirmed their determination to meet on a regular basis to maintain the political momentum behind the Plan’s implementation. The leaders intend to meet again in the autumn of this year”, the statement says.

The Reform & Growth Facility (RGF), under which the partners have developed Reform Agendas, is an ambitious common tool and commitment to implement more than 600 ambitious reforms for which the EU is providing €6 billion in financial support.

So far, pre-financing payments under the RGF have been made to North Macedonia, Albania, Montenegro and Serbia. The Commission encourages Kosovo to accelerate the approval process for bringing into force the Facility and Loan agreements to unlock pre-financing. The Commission also welcomes the adoption by Bosnia and Herzegovina of a draft Reform Agenda on 27 June.

Following the approval of five Reform Agendas in October 2024, the partners have started the implementation of the reforms.

During the meeting in Skopje, Commissioner Kos recalled that this instrument needs sustained and strong steer and ownership by the political leaders to ensure swift and full delivery. This will accelerate our partners’ growth and ensure they advance on their EU accession path.

“While results on some important reforms are already visible, partners were invited during the meeting to speed up the delivery of the plan. The Commission is working closely with the Western Balkan partners to achieve just that”, the press release states.

In addition, it was stated that by using the pre-financing made available to the beneficiaries who have completed all the RGF preparatory work, the Commission proposed to the Western Balkans Investment Framework (WBIF) Operational Board an investment package of 87.7 million euros.

“This is expected to mobilise a total of 487.3 million euros for eight new investments in clean energy in Albania, Montenegro and Serbia”, the statement reads.

Marta Kos: The Growth Plan will help you with the important reforms

“Geopolitics is changing and the mood in the European Union for enlargement has been revived”, said Marta Coss during the EU-Western Balkans summit in Skopje, it was reported by Sloboden Pecat.

According to Kos: “the future of Europe will be determined by no one but the Europeans themselves, the EU is not complete without the Western Balkans”.