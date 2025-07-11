Serbian pro-government tabloids fabricate a claim that Kos accused Serbs of Srebrenica genocide

BELGRADE – Pro-government tabloids in Serbia this morning published false reports claiming that Enlargement Commissioner Marta Kos stated that “Serbs committed genocide in Srebrenica.” The fabricated claim is based on a message Kos posted on the social media platform X.

“EU protector of Serbian blockers (offensive term used by authorities and tabloids for protesters): Today we must tell the whole world – Serbs committed genocide,” reads the headline of the fake news article circulated by several pro-government outlets. Identical articles appeared on the websites of Večernje novosti, Informer, B92, Alo, Pink, and Kurir.

“Europe’s protector of Serbian road blockers, Enlargement Commissioner Marta Kos, has once again stated that Europe only wants a submissive Serbia. This is evident from her statement about the so-called genocide in Srebrenica,” reported Informer, the main pro-government tabloid.

Despite the fact that, at no point in the video, Commissioner Kos mentions Serbs, Serbia, pro-government tabloids have completely fabricated her statement.

Marking the 30th anniversary of the genocide in Srebrenica, Commissioner Kos stated that Srebrenica is a deep scar in European history and that it is our duty to remember and never look away whenever advocates of hatred challenge human rights.

“We must say no to division, no to hatred, and no to the glorification of war crimes. We should look to the future together,” Kos said.