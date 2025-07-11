Will EU reform internally before admitting new member states?

In June 2024, the European Council, the highest political body of the European Union, adopted conclusions on the next steps for internal EU reforms that should precede the admission of new member states. According to these conclusions, the European Commission was supposed to prepare in-depth policy reviews by spring 2025, which would serve as the basis for further reforms, while the Council of the EU was expected to continue working on them in June 2025.

These deadlines have come and gone, and the tasks have not been completed. In recent weeks, the public has received confirmation that, despite the delay, work on them is still ongoing. However, it is difficult at this point to assess whether it will go far enough. Over the next six months, the focus will be on the Danish Presidency of the EU, which has committed to addressing this issue.

Before internal reforms reach the member states’ agenda, the European Commission is expected to complete the aforementioned in-depth reviews of EU policies. As the Commission recently told our portal, the policy reviews “are advancing and will be completed in due course”.

“While the European Council had invited the Commission to present them by spring 2025, the process is continuing in light of major developments on the EU’s political and external agenda, as well as the institutional transition,” the European Commission told European Western Balkans.

Internal reforms of the European Union have long been mentioned as a process that must run parallel to negotiations on the admission of new members. Advocates of this process emphasize that the EU will find it difficult to function with an increased number of members, hence the discussion on the need for simultaneous “widening” and “deepening” of the EU.

As for the content of the reforms, discussions so far have mostly centered on additional tools to safeguard the rule of law within the EU, adjustments to the common budget to accommodate new member states, as well as changes to the Union’s policies in various areas that will be affected by further enlargement, from energy to migration.

The most important, and most controversial, is the potential reform of the decision-making rules within the European Union. Although most decisions are currently made by a qualified majority of member states, in some areas, such as taxation, foreign policy, and social issues, certain decisions still require unanimity. With each new member state, reaching consensus would become more difficult, and it would be harder to prevent abuse of veto rights, which already occur.

There is no consensus on how and to what extent these reforms should be implemented, especially the latter. And while some countries are making progress on enlargement, such as Montenegro and Albania, as well as even Ukraine and Moldova, progress on internal reforms is still lacking, although there are signs that some advances should be expected in the foreseeable future.

Momentum and stagnation

Since the European Union granted candidate status to Ukraine and Moldova in 2022, following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February of that year, the argument of a “geostrategic imperative” for enlargement has resurfaced. In other words, the European Union needs to expand for the sake of its own security and to extend its influence over neighboring regions.

Alongside this renewed momentum in enlargement policy, initiatives for internal EU reform began to emerge as a necessary parallel track. Considerable attention was drawn to a study prepared in September 2023 by a group of experts, at the request of the governments of France and Germany, which, among other things, proposed changes to the composition of EU institutions, decision-making rules, and financing.

Subsequently, in March 2024, the European Commission itself produced a document on “on pre-enlargement reforms and policy reviews”, outlining the areas that, in its view, will require reform. Among these was the decision-making process, although it was noted that there is currently “no consensus” among member states on this issue.

In the conclusion of this document, it was stated that an “larger Union is of strategic importance” and that a “clear strategy on how to advance on the parallel tracks of enlargement and EU reforms”. Several months later, the European Council called on the Commission to present additional policy analyses and noted that the topic would be revisited in June 2025.

Since then, almost nothing has been publicly heard about the process of internal EU reforms. The European Council held its regular meeting in June 2025, but, as confirmed to our portal, EU internal reforms were not on the agenda. Instead, discussions focused on the situation in Ukraine, the Middle East, the Western Balkans, as well as European defense and competitiveness.

On the other hand, in recent weeks, several institutions have confirmed that work on this topic is ongoing. On June 19, the European Parliament held a debate on the “Institutional and political implications of the EU enlargement process and global challenges”, during which Commissioner Ekaterina Zaharieva stated that the European Commission is “currently conducting in-depth policy reviews” relevant to enlargement, and that the Commission believes qualified majority voting should be extended wherever possible without amending the founding treaties.

Will Denmark meet the expectations?

The program of the Danish Presidency of the Council of the European Union, which began on July 1 and will last until the end of the year, also mentions internal EU reforms. It states that the Presidency “will continue work on internal reforms” and will “rely on the forthcoming reviews from the Commission.”

Janis Emmanouilidis, Deputy Chief Executive and Director of Studies of the Brussels-based European Policy Centre, believes that the European Commission will publish the in-depth reviews in the fall but expresses doubt that the concrete proposals will be far-reaching enough, especially when it comes to internal EU governance reform and to issues related to financing an enlarging Union.

“On both these aspects, I fear that the Commission will not dare to go far enough. All this has also to do with the circumstance that most EU member states are very cautious when it comes to both enlargement and a potential reform of the Union”, Emmanouilidis told European Western Balkans.

He warns that this means even if some progress is made during Denmark’s Presidency, it won’t actually deliver sufficient results when it comes to both EU widening and deepening.

“From today’s perspective, I fear that the discrepancy between Sunday declarations, speeches and promises and Monday’s reality when it comes to the ‘geopolitical imperative’ of enlargement will not be overcome soon”, Emmanouilidis concludes.

Slightly higher expectations were outlined in a recent blog by Strahinja Subotić, Program Manager and Senior Researcher at the European Policy Centre in Belgrade.

As Subotić notes, during the Danish Presidency, negotiations on the EU’s Multiannual Financial Framework will begin, covering the period from 2028 to 2034.

“There are strong expectations that, during this cycle, the Union will ‘commit’ to future member states by allocating funds for them in advance, thereby sending a message that enlargement is expected during the next decade,” Subotić writes.

He also recalls that Denmark joined the “group of friends” at the end of 2023, which advocates for the introduction of qualified majority voting in the field of Common Foreign and Security Policy. Under such circumstances, he adds, it is not unthinkable that Denmark could support this voting method in enlargement policy as well.

In a comment for our portal, Subotić says that internal EU reforms are delayed, but that progress must be made soon for several reasons.

“A draft accession treaty for Montenegro is being actively written. Additionally, the goal is to open the remaining clusters with Albania and to somehow unblock Hungary’s veto on Ukraine (and Moldova). For the others, things remain uncertain. In this context, the EU must send a signal that it is preparing internally. Denmark has indeed sent such signals in the context of assuming the Presidency,” Subotić said.

The next six months, therefore, will be crucial for assessing the seriousness of the EU regarding internal reforms—and, consequently, enlargement.