New Speaker of the Assembly must be selected in 30 days

PRISTINA – The Constitutional Court of Kosovo announced on 8 August that the deputies of the Kosovo Assembly must elect a new speaker of the parliament through a public vote in 30 days. In addition, it was decided that no candidate for a speaker can be nominated more than three times.

The court ordered Anvi Dehari, the Chairman of the constitutive session, to invite the representative of the biggest parliamentary group to propose a candidate for a speaker who should be elected via an open vote, which can happen only up to three times for the same candidate.

Also, it was stated that Dehari had violated the constitution by continuing to call on lawmakers to vote to establish a commission that would instigate a secret ballot for the speaker’s role, BIRN reported.

Following the parliamentary elections in Kosovo, held in February 2025, there has been a deadlock in forming a new majority. Vetëvendosje (VV) party, led by the acting Prime Minister Albin Kurti, secured a comfortable first-place finish, but fell short of winning the 61 seats required to govern alone, leading to an ongoing struggle to elect a Speaker of the Assembly and to form a coalition government.

After as many as 54 attempts, the members of the parliament have not been able to elect a Speaker of the Assembly. VV had nominated Albulena Haxhiu for the position, but her candidacy was met with strong opposition.

As a result, the Constitutional Court ruled on June 26 that the deadlock must be resolved within 30 days. However, there was no progress in this process. On 27 July, the Constitutional Court issued a temporary measure which prohibited MPs from taking any actions towards the formation of the Assembly until 8 August.