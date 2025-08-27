Sørensen visits Belgrade, stresses importance of normalization

BELGRADE – Peter Sørensen, the EU Special Representative for the Belgrade-Pristina Dialogue, visited Belgrade where he had separate meetings with President Aleksandar Vučić, Minister of Foreign Affairs Marko Đurić, and Minister of European Integration Nemanja Starović.

“I listened carefully to my interlocutors and stressed the importance of normalization for the sake of people on the ground”, Sørensen wrote on X on Tuesday.

President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, said that it is fundamentally important for the dialogue to return to its core principles, about all the obligation to establish the Association of Serb Municipalities.

According to Vučić, it was “an open conversation”.

In addition, he assessed that the attempt to ban the participation of the Serb List in the upcoming local elections “once again confirms that respect for the basic rights and freedoms of political action of Serbs in KiM is endangered”.

“Our policy is a policy of peace, firmly committed to seeking compromise solutions through dialogue, but also resolute and responsible struggle to preserve state and national interests”, Vučić stated.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Serbia stated that in the meeting with Sørensen Marko Đurić “underscored the necessity of continued presence of international organizations and missions in KiM, as well as their enhanced engagement with a view to improving the overall security situation, ensuring full respect for freedoms and rights, and preparing the forthcoming elections under democratic and fair conditions”.

In a similar vein, Nemanja Starović wrote on X that he had informed Sørensen “of the series of unilateral and escalatory actions taken by Kurti’s regime against the Serbian community in the province, which have been carried out entirely outside the dialogue framework”.