Support for EU membership highest in Albania, only 33% in Serbia

BRUSSELS – A newly Special Eurobarometer survey, published on 2 September, reveals that 56% of EU citizens are in favour of further EU enlargement, while the support is particularly high among young people.

At the same time, the support for EU enlargement among citizens of the candidate countries is the highest in Albania (91%). In contrast, Serbia displays the lowest support for EU accession in the region at 33%.

Eurobarometer survey shows that low levels of awareness about the European Union and enlargement policy is a common challenge in all candidate countries, with a significant share of citizens feeling not well informed. Only 48% in Moldova and 39% in Montenegro feel well or very well informed, while figures drop to 23% in Ukraine and 20% in Serbia.

In the Eastern Neighbourhood, candidate countries Georgia and Ukraine lead with respectively 74% and 68% support for EU membership.

Overall, the enthusiasm for EU accession is robust whilst at the same time influenced by each country’s specific economic and geopolitical concerns.

Ukraine most favoured candidate, Montenegro follows

Eurobarometer surveys shows that Ukraine stands as the most favoured potential candidate, with 52% of respondents across the EU expressing support for its EU accession once all membership conditions are met, while 41% are opposed.

Montenegro follows closely, with 51% of respondents indicating their support, with 38% being in opposition.

Next, Bosnia and Herzegovina gathers support from 48% of respondents, while 41% are opposed, while Serbia is supported by 47%.

To lowest support among candidate countries from the Western Balkans receives Kosovo supported by 43%, while Albania is favoured by 45%.

Enlargement Commissioner Marta Kos said that the results show that people want a credible, value-based process driven by real reforms.

“Together with the Member States, we will engage directly with citizens, address their concerns, and show how enlargement delivers peace, prosperity, and a more united Europe”, Kos said.