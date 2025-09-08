Belgrade reacts harshly to the Zagreb-Ljubljana declaration on military cooperation

ZAGREB / BELGRADE – The declaration on military cooperation between Slovenia and Croatia, which was signed on 5 September, sparked harsh reactions from the Serbian leadership, who assessed that it was directed against Serbia. This interpretation has been rejected by Croatia, but the tones from Belgrade remain tense.

On Friday, Ministers of Defence of Croatia and Slovenia signed a joint statement on cooperation between the two ministries, which “further strengthens the military-technical cooperation and cooperation of the defence industries”.

Minister of Defence of Croatia Ivan Anušić stated that the Croatian and Slovenian armies already had a great cooperation and that the signing of the statement represented “a new chapter of the relationship”.

The ministers discussed the war in Ukraine and the political-security situation in Southeast Europe, the statement of the Croatian Ministry of Defence reads. They agreed that the stability in Southeast Europe is a mutual interest.

Later that same day, President of Serbia Aleksandar Vučić addressed the public following a dramatic protest in Novi Sad, marked by disproportionate use of police force. In his remarks, most of which were focused on attacking the protesters and European politicians who were present, Vučić also mentioned the declaration.

“Have you noticed that Zagreb and Ljubljana signed a military agreement on how they will trample over the Serbs in Bosnia and Herzegovina and Kosovo and Metohija? You think this is a joke? The same way you thought I was joking when I pointed out the agreement between Pristina, Zagreb and Tirana? Now it has been widened to include Ljubljana”, Vučić said.

In March, Albania, Croatia and Kosovo signed a joint declaration of cooperation on defence, which also sparked anger among the Serbian officials.

In another TV appearance on 6 September, Vučić claimed that these two military alliances were made and directed against Serbia and that it was “clear that something is being prepared”.

He added that Serbia would show its own defence capabilities during a military parade on 20 September.

Speaking for the public broadcaster RTS on 8 September, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Serbia Marko Đurić stated that the agreement between Slovenia and Croatia contributes to the “rise of tensions and mutual divisions”.

“The creation of additional alliances without consulting neighbouring countries is worrying. Everything must be transparent, it is a good custom,” Đurić said.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, Croatian Minister of Foreign and European Affairs Gordan Grlić Radman rejected claims that the agreement on military cooperation between Croatia and Slovenia is directed against Serbia.

“What Mr. Vučić said, he obviously wants to divert attention from the very difficult situation in Serbia to other situations. It has nothing to do with Serbia or any event that would create the feeling that it is being worked against Serbia,” said Grlić Radman, Radio Free Europe reports.

Grlić Radman said that Croatia and Slovenia are members of NATO and that they are exchanging experiences and deepening cooperation, just as Zagreb signed a memorandum of cooperation with Albania and Kosovo.