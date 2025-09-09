Dodik and Lavrov accuse the West of underminign Dayton Agreement

MOSCOW – Milorad Dodik, leader of the SNSD party, visited Russia today, where he met with Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, whom he thanked for supporting Republika Srpska.

Dodik’s term as the President of Republika Srpska was terminated in August by a decision of the Central Electoral Commission, which was upheld by a court.

Lavrov said that, on 31 October, the situation in Bosnia and Herzegovina will be reviewed in detail at the United Nations Security Council.

He said that Russia strongly condemned attempts to “remove Serb leaders through fabricated cases”.

“What is happening today in Bosnia and Herzegovina represents the deepest political crisis in the last 30 years and can destabilize the entire Balkan region”, Lavrov said, Klix.ba reports.

He added that the entities must have broad powers and accused Western countries of undermining them, as he claims.

Meanwhile, Dodik posted on his X account that “Russia correctly views the situation in BiH, defends international law and the architecture of the Dayton Agreement”.

“I informed… Lavrov that Republika Srpska went through a difficult period with the former US administration, which wanted BiH to be a country governed by the principle of one man, one vote. The first day after the signing of the Dayton Agreement, the West began to dismantle it”, Dodik wrote.