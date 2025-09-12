Highest support for EU in Kosovo, lowest in Serbia

WASHINGTON – According to an opinion poll published this week by the International Republican Institute (IRI), if a referendum on EU membership were held, there would be a majority support in four out of five surveyed Western Balkan countries.

Only in Serbia, an equal percentage of people said they would vote for and against EU membership – 39%. In a 2024 survey published by IRI, 40% said they would vote for and 34% against the membership.

In Kosovo, 89% of citizens said they would vote for EU membership, while in Montenegro that share is 73% (with 15% against). In North Macedonia, 70% of people said they would vote in favour of membership, and 66% share that position in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

The survey was carried out in May and June 2025. It was not carried out in Albania.

Serbia is also the most sceptical country when it comes to the question of the seriousness of the EU to accept new members. Only 27% believe that the EU is serious, while 62% believe it is not.

In North Macedonia, 40% of citizens believe that the EU is serious in offering membership to the Western Balkan countries, while 44% believe it is not.

In Kosovo, 50% of people believe in the seriousness of the EU’s offer. In Montenegro, this is the case for 63%.

When it comes to NATO membership, 64% of citizens of Montenegro and 77% of citizens of North Macedonia believe it has been either very positive or somewhat positive for their countries.

When asked what countries are the most important allies of their country, respondents from Bosnia and Herzegovina answer Turkey (16%), Serbia (15%) and the EU (15%). The vast majority of respondents from Kosovo believe it is the United States (77%).

In Montenegro, 33% of citizens say Serbia is their most important ally, followed by the EU with 16%. In North Macedonia, Serbia is also regarded as the most important ally (30%), followed by the United States (17%).

In Serbia, Russia is considered the most important ally with 41%, followed by China 14% and Hungary 12%.