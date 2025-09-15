MOSCOW – The Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) announced today that it has information suggesting that the unrest in Serbia, with the active participation of young people, is “largely the product of subversive activities by the European Union (EU) and its member states,” and that the “Euro-elite is ready to use” the anniversary of the tragedy in Novi Sad on 1 November “to turn the situation in its favor.”

According to SVR, a special role is given to “allegedly” independent media.

“Their ‘independence’ is supposed to be strengthened with ‘democratic’ European money,” the statement said, naming in this context the news portals FoNet, RAM Network, Vreme, Južne vesti, Slobodna reč, Boom93, Podrinske, Freemedia, Inđija, SOinfo, FAR, Storyteller, as well as the NGO Link.

For all pro-government media in Serbia, this is today’s central story and a “shocking revelation” by the Russian intelligence that the EU is planning a “Serbian Maidan”.

In a statement, the Service claimed that “the goal of the European liberal mainstream is to bring to power in this largest Balkan country a leadership obedient and loyal to Brussels.”

“It must be admitted that the Euro-elites are succeeding in many ways: young people are becoming radicalized, moving from peaceful protests to ‘revolutionary’ methods of struggle and violence,” the statement said.

Arguing that the “color revolution” scenario, successfully tested by the West in many countries, is failing in Serbia and that “the ultimate goals of the Euro-bureaucracy have not been achieved,” the SVR assessed that this is due to “the strong patriotic feelings that still exist in society, the unifying influence of the Serbian Orthodox Church, as well as the memory of NATO aggression and the bombing of the country.”

According to the SVR, attempts at a “color revolution” focus on “brainwashing” Serbian youth and promoting the so-called “bright European future.”

Brussels, according to the SVR, expects that “the financial pumping of media and NGOs will mobilize the protest electorate, bring people to the streets, and complete a ‘Serbian Maidan’ according to a repeatedly tested scenario.”

“However, the false promises of European officials about the country’s ‘imminent entry into the flourishing European garden’ are nothing but bait. The price for this increasingly distant prospect will have to be paid with the achievements and memory of ancestors. The proud and united Serbian people are of no use to the European Union,” the SVR concluded.