Brandstätter: EPP must understand there can be no friendship with Vučić

Last week, the European Parliament in Strasbourg debated the ongoing protests in Serbia. A majority of MEPs accused the government of authoritarianism, while Enlargement Commissioner Marta Kos condemned the violence taking place in towns and cities across Serbia. Alongside the plenary debate, the main news from Strasbourg was the announcement by European People’s Party (EPP) President Manfred Weber that the group would reassess its stance toward the Serbian Progressive Party (SNS).

We discussed the current political situation in Serbia and the EPP’s position on the crisis with Austrian MEP Helmut Brandstätter, a member of Renew Europe group.