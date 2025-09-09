“This is not what is expected of a candidate country”

STRASBOURG – The European Parliament debated the ongoing protests in Serbia, with a majority of MEPs critical of the government in Belgrade, which they accused of authoritarianism and violence against protesters. Commissioner Marta Kos stated that Serbia should overcome the stagnation in the implementation of fundamental reforms.

The debate, titled “Wave of violence and continuous use of force against protesters in Serbia”, saw criticism towards the government of Serbia from left-of-centre and centrist groups, but also from the majority of speakers from the European People’s Party (EPP), of which the ruling Serbian Progressive Party (SNS) is an associate member.

Right-wing and far-right groups were supportive of the SNS, accusing the EU of meddling in Serbia’s affairs.

Addressing the EP, Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos stated that, “after ten months of protests, the Serbian society is left with deep divisions, feelings of hate and frustrations, and all of this is reflected on the streets of Serbian towns and cities”.

“We expect police action to be proportionate and to respect fundamental rights. We condemn all acts of hate, vandalism, and violence, and continue to call on all sides to de-escalate tension”, Kos said.

She added that this also implied avoiding any kind of violence against representatives of government and their families, as well as party premises, as a means of political protest.

The Commission, according to Kos, also condemns violence and threats against representatives of the judiciary, including the prosecution.

Political and economic influence on media in Serbia also remains a grave concern and needs to be addressed, she added.

“The attacks that the journalists have been facing in the context of the protests need to stop, including reported cases of police involvement and verbal attacks from high-level officials”, Kos said.

The Commission, she added, will continue with constructive engagement and will do everything possible to help Serbia move forward on its accession path, but for this to happen, concrete steps on democratic principles and reforms are needed.

“The participation of President Vučić in military parades in Moscow and Beijing, accompanied by critical statements towards the EU and respectful members of parliament, as of last time towards the members of the European Green Party delegation, is not what is expected from a candidate country”, Kos said, referring to Vučić’s comments following the protest on 5 September in Novi Sad.

According to Kos, Serbia needs to step up its efforts and overcome the current stagnation in the implementation of fundamental reforms.

“We will continue engaging with authorities, political stakeholders and civil society, encouraging them to find the way from the current political impasse and establishing a genuinely inclusive process for the benefit of all society”, Kos concluded.

Speaking for the European People’s Party (EPP), MEP Davor Ivo Stier confirmed what EPP president Manfred Weber stated earlier today, that the party would consider further associate membership of the ruling Serbian SNS.

In addition to criticising the government of Serbia, Stier was also critical of, as he said, the nationalism of the protests.

“We cannot give a blank check to the opposition either. We can help them, but it is up to Serbia to decide which way they want to go”, Stier said.

Tonino Picula (S&D), EP Rapporteur for Serbia, said that Brussels cannot “offer carrots to Vučić whereas he delivers the stick to his citizens”.

“Madam Commissioner, I hope your statement from yesterday will lead to a more credible policy towards Serbia”, Picula said.

Meanwhile, Annamária Vicsek, speaking for the Patriots of Europe group, said that, while the demands after the Novi Sad tragedy were legitimate, “what the opposition has done with these demands is not compatible with democracy”.

“We have to condemn the police for their actions against demonstrations, but we also have to condemn violence against the police… We cannot accept hooligans starting civil wars”, Vicsek said.

On the other hand, Helmut Brandstätter (Renew Europe), reminded that he and his colleagues had nominated the students for the Sakharov Prize.

“That is the message of all parts to the Serbian society – human rights are important for our Union, they are important for our values. The Serbian people are welcome in the EU, but Vučić’s regime, an authoritarian regime, is not”, Brandstätter said.

Reinhold Lopatka (EPP) noted that the ongoing protests started peacefully, but the reaction, at the same time, was the wrong one.

“Hopefully, Serbia will come back to its democratic path towards EU membership. Now it is not on that path”, Lopatka said.

Irena Joveva (Renew Europe) criticised the European Commission “holding their hands in front of their eyes” and called for action towards the Serbian government.

“The protesters are losing their confidence in Europe, and we are losing the confidence of those who still believe in Europe on the streets of Serbia”, Joveva said.