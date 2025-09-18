SARAJEVO / BANJA LUKA – Six MEPs travelled to Bosnia and Herzegovina on 16-18 September to express support for Bosnia and Herzegovina’s EU accession amid political challenges.

“This visit comes at an important moment to reaffirm our support for Bosnia and Herzegovina’s accession process, especially in light of continued political challenges and an evolving geopolitical climate”, said the head of the delegation, Matjaž Nemec (S&D).

He added that the European Parliament has been a steadfast supporter of Bosnia and Herzegovina’s European future.

“We continue to urge all political leaders to take the necessary steps to meet the conditions required to progress towards the opening of accession negotiations”, Nemec concluded.

European Parliament Committee on Foreign Affairs (AFET) released a statement on the visit, noting that, In Sarajevo, the MEPs met with Members of the Collegium of Both Houses of the Parliamentary Assembly of Bosnia and Herzegovina, the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Chairwoman of the Council of Ministers Borjana Krišto, representatives of political parties, High Representative Christian Schmidt, EUFOR Commander and other partners.

“In Banja Luka, MEPs met with representatives of the ruling and opposition political parties and representatives of civil society to gain a better understanding of the situation in the Republika Srpska entity”, the statement reads.

MEPs reaffirmed the Committee’s commitment to Bosnia and Herzegovina’s European integration, grounded in unity, sovereignty and territorial integrity, underlining the need for further reforms to advance along its accession path towards the EU.

“This process needs to be rooted in functioning democratic institutions, the rule of law and respect for fundamental rights and freedom of expression. They reiterated their support for BiH institutions and the constitutional order and zero tolerance for obstruction and secessionist policies by Milorad Dodik”, the statement reads.

The MEPs also continue to urge Bosnia and Herzegovina’s authorities to finalise and submit the country’s Reform Agenda to access funding under the Growth Plan for Western Balkans for the benefit of the country’s citizens.