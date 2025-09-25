Meetings with Rubio and relations with EU on the agenda

NEW YORK – Around 150 world leaders, including the presidents of the Western Balkans Six and the high officials of the European Union, participate in the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York from 21 to 30 September.

The theme of this year’s debate, “Better together: 80 years and more for peace, development and human rights”, reflects the anniversary of the United Nations, founded in 1945, and underscores the call for renewed global commitment to multilateralism, solidarity and shared action for people and planet.

The officials of Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Kosovo, Montenegro, North Macedonia and Serbia attend the high-level debates and side events, as well as numerous bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.

Begaj: Albania is closer than ever to joining the EU

Speaking at the General Debate of the 80th UNGA, Albanian President Bajram Begaj underscored his country’s contributions to the strengthening of international peace and security, as a member of NATO and the UN.

“My country’s journey – from isolation to Euro-Atlantic integration, from dictatorship to freedom and human rights – proves that dialogue, partnership and shared values can transform societies,” he noted.

Pointing out that Albania is “closer than ever” to realizing its long-held dream of joining the European Union, Begaj said it aims to complete negotiations by 2027 and become a full member of the EU by 2030.

On the sidelines of the UNGA, Begaj met with French President Emmanuel Macron, whom he called “a true friend of Albania”.

He wrote on X that the meeting took place in the framework of the Biodiversity Beyond National Jurisdiction (BBNJ) Agreement.

“Albania has contributed to making this important multilateral agreement enter into force”, Begaj stated.

Vučić: Belgrade can become a place for dialogue to resolve world conflicts

In his address to the General Debate, Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić offered Belgrade as a place for dialogue to resolve conflicts worldwide.

“I would like to offer Belgrade, the capital of Serbia, as a place for dialogue for all the conflicts around the world. I believe that we will offer the best possible hospitality and absolute security for the participants”, he said.

Vučić remarked that Serbia is a “reliable and predictable partner,” but underscored that “reciprocity matters.”

Before the speech, Vučić met with the US Secretary of State, Marco Rubio.

Aleksandar Vučić and Marco Rubio in New York; Photo: X / @SecRubio

According to Vučić, it was “an important and meaningful conversation with Rubio on strengthening the political dialogue between Serbia and the United States, improving economic cooperation and common security challenges”.

For his part, Rubio stated that they discussed “the Strategic Dialogue our two nations will launch soon and U.S. participation in EXPO 2027, both opportunities to further strengthen our bilateral relationship as we seek to build a better future together”.

Milatović with Rubio: We reaffirmed the strong partnership

Montenegrin President Jakov Milatović also spoke to Marco Rubio on the sidelines of UNGA.

Milatović wrote on X that at the reception, hosted by American President Donald Trump, he had “a cordial and friendly conversation” with Rubio.

“We reaffirmed the strong strategic partnership and alliance between Montenegro and the United States of America, based on shared values of freedom and democracy. Montenegro remains firmly committed to strengthening transatlantic ties and further cooperation with the United States, especially in the areas of security and economic cooperation”, he stated.

Siljanovska-Davkova: The EU should not betray our continent

Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova, President of North Macedonia, spoke at “Concordia” summit, held on the sidelines of UNGA in New York.

“What the UN is for the world, the EU is for Europe, a multilateral project with one overriding goal: peace on the continent. This is achieved through enlargement based on the Copenhagen criteria: democracy, rule of law, human rights and freedoms, and market economy”, Siljanovska-Davkova said.

Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova speaks at “Concordia” summit, September 2025, New York; Photo: X /@gogamdk

She stressed that “the EU cannot defend multilateralism in the world if it betrays it on its continent”.

In addition, Siljanovska-Davkova said that the EU has manifested “the double standards” when it comes to the small states.

“I emphasized the need to end double standards because this is not a European way, it is not a European practice, it should not be a European practice. So, for me, it is anti-European behavior, but it is constantly practiced in the European Union”, she wrote on X.

Siljanovska-Davkova underlined that she had conveyed the same message to the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas, who hosted the reception for the officials of the Western Balkans Six on the sidelines of UNGA.

Osmani: Trump administration prevented Serbia’s destabilizing actions towards Kosovo

During her stay in New York, Vjosa Osmani, President of Kosovo, talked to “Fox News”. In the interview, she thanked the Trump administration “for the work it has done in preventing Serbia’s destabilizing actions towards Kosovo”.

“There are still people in Serbia’s leadership who want to return to the past… In May, there was another attempt at escalation, which was prevented… President Trump has done an excellent job in preventing the situation from escalating”, Osmani claimed.

Komšić: BiH knows the price of division and the value of dialogue

The Chairman of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Željko Komšić, attended a side event of the UNGA entitled “Nizami Ganjavi: Multilateralism at the Crossroads – Challenges and Paths to Peace”, held at the Harvard Club.

In the speech, he stressed the importance of multilateralism, dialogue and solidarity in overcoming global challenges.

“BiH knows very well the price of division and the value of dialogue. Our history teaches us to advocate dialogue in the world of multilateralism, not as an abstract idea, but as a practical necessity – a framework through which peace, security and sustainable development can be achieved”, he noted.