Kosovo Assembly constituted, Nenad Rašić elected Vice President

PRISTINA – Members of the Kosovo Assembly have elected Nenad Rašić as one of the Assembly’s vice presidents representing the Serbian community, after nine deputies from the Serb List failed to secure the required number of votes.

In today’s session, Rašić received 71 votes in favor, nine against, and 24 abstentions. Unlike previous sessions, this time Rašić also received votes from LDK deputies

The Serb List strongly opposed the move, claiming it violated constitutional provisions. Despite their objections, Assembly Speaker Dimal Basha declared the Assembly constituted.

The inaugural session took place following a ruling by the Constitutional Court. The failure to constitute the Assembly after the elections held on February 9 plunged the country into a political crisis.

The next step is the formation of a new government.

President Vjosa Osmani is legally obliged to nominate the winning party or coalition , in this case, the coalition led by the Vetëvendosje (Self-Determination) Movement, together with Guxo and Alternativa, to form the government.