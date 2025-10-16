Discussion on the Novi Sad canopy collapse on 21 October in Strasbourg

STRASBOURG – On Tuesday, 21 October, the European Parliament will host the presentation of the Inquiry Commission’s report titled “Collapse of the Canopy – Collapse of the System, One Year Later”.

The event, dedicated to the findings of the Inquiry Commission, an informal group of experts from Serbia, is organised by the political groups in the European Parliament: the Socialist and Democrats (S&D), Renew Europe (RE), and Greens.

In addition to the representatives of the Inquiry Commission, panellists at the event titled “Serbia’s turning point: One year after Novi Sad” will be MEPs Kathleen Van Brempt (S&D), Helmut Brandstätter (RE), and Vladimir Prebilič (Greens).

A group of university professors and experts from various fields established the informal Inquiry Commission in February with the aim of investigation the events related to the reconstruction of Novi Sad Railway Station, whose canopy collapsed a few months after its opening, killing 16 people. As the group of experts stated at the time, the commission was formed because the state failed to do its job.

Experts from different areas worked within four groups, dealing with constructions, economic and financial, media, and legal issues.

This Inquiry Commission published on 15 October its final report, which concludes that the collapse of the canopy was the result of the actions of an organized criminal group, whose chain of activities and decisions ultimately led to the tragedy.

The group of experts has called on the Serbian Prosecution to expand its investigation into the associates of Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić, whom the report suspects of being at the head of this criminal group.