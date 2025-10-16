Students from Serbia among finalists

BRUSSELS – Serbian students have been shortlisted among the three finalists for the 2025 Sakharov Prize for Freedom of Thought, the European Parliament’s highest distinction in the field of human rights.

The decision was made on Thursday morning by Members of the Parliament’s Foreign Affairs and Development Committees.

Alongside the Serbian students, the other two finalists are imprisoned journalists Andrzej Poczobut from Belarus and Mzia Amaglobeli from Georgia, as well as journalists and humanitarian aid workers in Palestine and other conflict zones, represented by the Palestinian Journalists Syndicate, the Red Crescent, and UNRWA.

The next step in the selection process will take place on 22 October, when the Conference of Presidents, consisting of European Parliament President Roberta Metsola and leaders of political groups, will choose the laureate from among the three finalists.

The award ceremony will be held on 16 December 2025 in Strasbourg.

Named after Soviet physicist and political dissident Andrei Sakharov, the Sakharov Prize for Freedom of Thought honors individuals, groups, or organizations that have made exceptional contributions to the defense of human rights, freedom of expression, and democratic values. Established in 1988, the prize has been awarded to numerous prominent figures and organizations.