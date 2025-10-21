Dahler Kardel: Respecting the rule of law is non-negotiable for the EU membership

BELGRADE – The Danish Presidency of the Council of the European Union, which lasts from July to December, focuses on enlargement, rule of law, as well as enhancing the EU security. According to the government in Copenhagen, the door of the Union is open to the new member states, but this implies a clear fulfillment of all the necessary criteria.

In an interview with Savremena politika portal, Danish Ambassador to Serbia, Pernille Dahler Kardel, states that the country should “double the efforts” when it comes to the progress on the “fundaments”.

“These values, which include fundamental freedoms, rule of law and democracy, are values we want to be sure are fully shared also with new members. Therefore, the enlargement process begins with reforms in these areas, and we insist that there must be steady progress in these areas throughout the entire accession process, as these are the reform areas that are closed last in the accession negotiations of candidate countries”, Ambassador Pernille Dahler Kardel says.

Referring to the mass protests in Serbia, she stresses that the “freedom of speech is a core value in the EU, while freedom of assembly and upholding the rights of peaceful demonstration are of importance”.

“Respecting the rule of law is a non-negotiable entry requirement. Ongoing issues with media freedom and the rule of law impact progress, and I am convinced that Serbia is dedicated to the EU path since officially affirming this decades ago. It has been a long, complicated process, but now with the new momentum, it is time to step up”, the Danish Ambassador remarks.

Commenting on the close relations that Serbia has maintained with Russia, Ambassador Pernille Dahler Kardel notes that “the uncertainty of the new world order where the full-scale invasion of Ukraine has put Europe’s security at risk, has put three priorities up front – we are focused on uniting Europe, working together on a strong and securer future”.

“The Copenhagen Criteria for becoming a member of the European Union are non-negotiable, and any move that is pulling Serbia away from the EU values is not perceived as favourable for the EU path, and is only delaying it. I am convinced that Serbia is still dedicated to joining the Union, so I strongly encourage taking action and moving faster. We are determined to have Serbia as a new member. Therefore, the time is now to seize this new momentum and make the necessary progress”, she states.

Assessing the key areas of the bilateral cooperation between Denmark and Serbia, Ambassador Dahler Kardel stresses that one of them is energy efficiency, “especially through district heating, which is central to Denmark’s green transition”.

“Denmark has been on a green transformation and transition since the 1970s, when the oil crisis put us on the road to green transition, prompting government-led green policies and innovations. Sharing our path to success is an obligation we take seriously… With decades of practical experience, Denmark provides Serbia with expertise and concrete solutions for sustainable development, making us a natural partner in this journey”, she clarifies.