Resolution on polarization and increased repression in Serbia adopted by the EP

STRASBOURG – Members of the European Parliament adopted today the Resolution on polarisation and increased repression in Serbia, on the eve of the first anniversary of the Novi Sad tragedy. The Resolution was adopted with 457 votes in favour, 103 against and 72 abstentions.

The text of the Resolution reflects on the situation in Serbia ahead of the anniversary of the collapse of the canopy at the Novi Sad railway station, including repression of protesters by the authorities, obstruction of justice in the case and growing polarisation in the country.

The resolution condemns the authorities’ unsupported claims that the canopy fell as a result of terrorism or sabotage, as well as the mobilisation of persons with a criminal past by the ruling party. One article of the resolution also condemns the authorities’ attempt to weaken the media owned by the United Group.

The Resolution states that on 1 November 2024, a newly renovated concrete canopy at Novi Sad railway station collapsed, killing 16 people and injuring others, stressing that one year after the tragedy, the investigations have not progressed.

In addition, it is noted that the canopy collapse triggered unprecedented nationwide protests led by students demanding justice, institutional accountability, transparency, snap elections, electoral integrity, respect for civil liberties, the separation of powers, media freedom, an end to systemic corruption and investment in education.

“The protests organised by the student movement have been largely peaceful, although there were unfortunately a few violent incidents over the summer of 2025… The Serbian authorities have resorted to violence against political opponents and the use of excessive force against demonstrators across the country”, the document says.

The Resolution notes that in March 2025, during the largest protest in Serbian history, protesters were attacked by a sonic weapon according to independent sources, raising serious concerns about the proportionality and legality of the use of force.

MEPs assess that since August 2025, violence has further intensified, including police brutality, torture and sexual violence against students, threats by the police protection service (JZO), politically motivated prosecutions by the Higher Public Prosecutor’s Office, and smear campaigns by pro-government media.

“Pro-government mobs and prior convicts have been shielded by police during violent counterdemonstrations, while opposition figures, students and members of Serbia’s parliament have been beaten and abducted by plainclothes officers… Government and the ruling elite have normalised repression through pardons for violent attacks committed by government supporters, the suspension of public transport to block protests, the politically motivated expulsion of foreign citizens and the occupation of central Belgrade by pro-government demonstrators”, the Resolution notes.

European Parliament in Strasbourg; Photo: European Union

MEPs support the right of Serbian students and citizens to peaceful protests calling for accountability and democratic reforms directly linked to the rule of law, which the EU expects from Serbia. The document stresses the importance of civic courage, commitment to non-violence and youth engagement for the advancement of Serbia’s European path.

At the same time, MEPs condemn in the strongest terms the wave of state-influenced violence, intimidation and indiscriminate arrests against peaceful protesters, journalists, civil society organisations and opposition representatives in Serbia, as well as smear campaigns, intimidation of the media and the abusive use of personal data to discredit protesters.

In addition, the Serbian authorities are urged to ensure media freedom and end inflammatory rhetoric that incites hostility or violence.

The Serbian leadership is held politically responsible for escalating repression, normalising violence and weakening democratic institutions.

The Resolution notes the arrest, and subsequent release, of former government ministers Tomislav Momirović and Goran Vesić on charges of abuse of office and suspicion of damaging the Serbian state budget by at least USD 115 million in relation to the reconstruction of the Belgrade-Budapest railway line, including the collapsed canopy of the Novi Sad railway station.

MEPs also deeply regret the obstruction of justice that has prevented those responsible for the railway station canopy collapse from being held accountable, and strongly condemn the government’s retaliation against employees in the education and cultural sectors for supporting the protests, including job losses, salary reductions, the presence of police on university campuses and the withdrawal of funding for public universities.

The Resolution calls on the Serbian authorities to conduct a fully transparent comprehensive technical safety inspection of all infrastructure facilities, including those on the railway line from Belgrade, through Novi Sad, to the border with Hungary, in order to ensure their structural integrity, safety and compliance with international standards.

In addition, MEPs reiterate the strong support for Serbian civil society organisations, human rights defenders and independent activists working to strengthen democracy, the rule of law and fundamental rights, and support the prompt deployment of an ad hoc EU fact-finding mission to Serbia, with the participation of the European Parliament, in order to assess, on the ground, the state of democracy, the ongoing protests, attacks on demonstrators and repression targeting students, academics, educators and public-sector employees.

Finally, the European Commission is invited to launch an initiative for targeted individual sanctions to be imposed against those responsible for serious violations of law and human rights in Serbia, in line with the EU global human rights sanctions regime.