Nikšić selected as 2030 European Capital of Culture

BRUSSELS – The second-largest Montenegrin city, Nikšić, has been selected as the 2030 European Capital of Culture, the European Commission jury announced at a ceremony held at the House of European Culture in Brussels.

Nikšić competed with Lviv for the title of European Capital of Culture 2030 in the category for EFTA/EEA countries.

Responding to growing global divisions and tensions, the city of Nikšić built its bid around the theme of the “Open City” and the concept of čojstvo (“being human”). Through a rich cultural programme, the title year will serve as an opportunity to demonstrate that openness and solidarity can drive positive transformation, from creativity and learning to resilience and collective well-being.

Minister of Culture and Media Tamara Vujović described the award as exceptional recognition of Montenegrin culture, creativity, and the European values it upholds, as well as a testament to local strength.

Vujović congratulated the citizens of Nikšić and all of Montenegro on what she called a historic achievement.

“Today, Nikšić has become a symbol of success, unity, and the cultural maturity of Montenegro. The title of European Capital of Culture confirms that our cultural potential, identity, and creativity can stand shoulder to shoulder with the best in Europe,” Vujović said.

Nikšić is the third city from the Western Balkans to hold the title of European Capital of Culture, following Novi Sad (2022) and Skopje (2028).