Kurti fails to form a new government

PRISTINA – At an extraordinary session of the Kosovo Assembly held on Sunday, the attempt by Vetëvendosje Movement leader Albin Kurti to form his third government failed.

A total of 56 MPs voted in favour of Kurti’s proposed cabinet, 52 voted against, and 4 abstained – falling short of the required 61 votes needed for approval.

In the February elections, Kurti’s party won the most votes but secured only 48 seats in the Assembly, insufficient to form a governing majority on its own.

MPs from the Democratic Party of Kosovo (PDK), the Democratic League of Kosovo (LDK), the Alliance for the Future of Kosovo (AAK), the Serb List (SL), and representatives of the Bosniak and Egyptian minorities all voted against Kurti’s government.

Following the vote, Assembly Speaker Dimal Basha said that the responsibility now lies with Kosovo’s President, Vjosa Osmani.

According to the Constitution of Kosovo, if a proposed government fails to win the necessary majority in parliament, the president must nominate another candidate for prime minister within ten days.

In the February elections, the Democratic Party of Kosovo (PDK) came in second behind Vetëvendosje.

PDK leader Memli Krasniqi stated that he would urge President Osmani to call new elections immediately.

“This marks the end of a political deception that has cost our country months of isolation, division, and wasted time. Albin Kurti will no longer be the Prime Minister of Kosovo,” Krasniqi said.

Under the Constitution, elections must be held no later than 40 days after being called. Until then, the caretaker government led by Albin Kurti will continue performing its duties.