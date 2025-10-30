Syria recognizes Kosovo

RIYADH – Kosovo’s President Vjosa Osmani said yesterday during her stay in Riyadh that Syria has recognized Kosovo, FoNet reports.

Osmani pointed out that the recognition was mediated by Saudi Arabia.

“With the support of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud, an agreement was reached today in Riyadh by which Syria recognises Kosovo”, she said.

Osmani also thanked the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia for making possible what she called “this historic act between the two countries.

With this recognition, the number of countries that have recognised Kosovo’s independence has risen to 120, Osmani claims.

“Our republic is moving forward and nothing can stop it”, she said.

The last country to recognise Kosovo before Syria was Sudan, on 12 April, and before that, Kenya on 26 March.