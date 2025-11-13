Governments of Albania and Italy sign 16 agreements on cooperation

ROME – Albania and Italy held their first government-to-government meeting, which focused on three main topics: defence, industry, and migration, stated the Albanian news agency ATA. The meeting was chaired by Prime Minister of Italy Giorgia Meloni and her Albanian counterpart Edi Rama.

Giorgia Meloni said that the two countries “have defined the domains in which the cooperation will take place”.

“We know that relations between Italy and Albania have deep roots…. Our focus is on Corridor 8 (Pan-European transport corridor linking the Adriatic Sea with the Black Sea)”, she stated.

Edi Rama called the meeting “another historic day in Albania’s international relations”.

“The first joint meeting between the two governments in Rome paved the way to 16 new concrete cooperation agreements within the framework of the close strategic partnership with our precious Western neighbour”, he wrote on social media.

The Albanian Government stated that in the framework of the joint intergovernmental meeting between Albania and Italy, the agreement was signed on the strategic cooperation in healthcare, energy, environment, the security and defence industry, the handling of irregular migration, education, innovation, diaspora, economic transformation and growth through innovation.