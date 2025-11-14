Belgrade Security Conference to take place from 17 to 19 November

BELGRADE – The fourth annual Belgrade Security Conference (BSC) is taking place from 17 to 19 November under the motto “Pathways to Freedom”. The panel discussions will address the key global and regional topics, such as the political crisis in Serbia, transatlantic relations, US-China rivalry, EU enlargement, as well as the hybrid and armed conflicts which pose a serious threat to Europe.

Among the confirmed speakers at the conference are Alexandra de Hoop Scheffer, President of the German Marshall Fund, Kiril Petkov, Former Prime Minister of Bulgaria, Irena Joveva, Member of the European Parliament, Frédéric Petit, Member of the French Parliament, Ivanka Popović, Former Rector of the University of Belgrade, Marika Mikiashvili, Foreign Secretary of Georgian party Droa, and Andreas von Beckerath, Ambassador and Head of Delegation of the European Union to Serbia.

The conference will be opened on 17 November by Srđan Cvijić, President of the International Advisory Committee of the Belgrade Centre for Security Policy (BCSP), followed by a panel on the possible way out of the deep political and institutional crisis in Serbia, and the Lighthouse Award 2025 ceremony.

According to the organisers of the event, the Belgrade Security Conference, since its establishment in 2022, has been “the largest independent forum in the Balkans, committed to security, foreign policy, democracy and human rights”.

“Over the years, the Belgrade Security Conference has established itself as a bridge between politics, academia and civil society – a platform of open dialogue and critical reflection on the future of Serbia and the world. Despite the pressures and limited space for free public debate, the BSC remains a symbol of resilience, democratic values and freedom of expression”, the announcement states.

European Western Balkans and Savremena politika will be media partners of the Belgrade Security Conference 2025.