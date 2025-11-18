Irena Joveva receives the Lighthouse Award

BELGRADE – Member of the European Parliament Irena Joveva is this year’s recipient of the Lighthouse Award, presented by the Belgrade Centre for Security Policy (BCSP) at the Belgrade Security Conference. According to BCSP, the award recognizes Joveva as one of the most consistent European voices advocating for democracy, justice, and freedom.

“During moments when the protests and demands of Serbian citizens were often overlooked by European institutions, Joveva was among the few who insisted that the voices of young people and citizens of Serbia be heard in Brussels,” said BCSP Director Igor Bandović during the ceremony at the Belgrade Security Conference 2025: “Pathways to Freedom”, which opened yesterday.

He noted that Joveva’s dedication brought “light into European institutions by placing Serbia in focus when it was most needed.”

Receiving the award, MEP Irena Joveva said it was a tremendous honor.

“It’s hard for me to find the right words for what I’m feeling right now. I’m truly emotional, both because of the award and because I’ve just returned—barely twenty minutes ago, from a meeting with a mother who is fighting extraordinarily bravely for justice. She is not the only one, but I am deeply moved,” Joveva said.

She remarked that we live in a “crazy world,” but that she still sees light at the end of the tunnel and believes that good will prevail.

“I see a light at the end of the tunnel, I see a path to freedom. That light is the students and citizens of Serbia who are fighting for something that should be normal, but isn’t. It is extremely difficult for me to accept that justice does not exist, not only in Serbia, but in the world,” Joveva said.

The Lighthouse Award has been presented since 2023 to individuals who demonstrate exceptional courage, integrity, and commitment to the public good. Previous recipients include Katarina Petrović (2024) and Aleksandar Obradović (2023).