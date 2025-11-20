Kallas with foreign ministers from the Western Balkans

BRUSSELS – The EU’s High Representative for Foreign and Security Policy, Kaja Kallas, hosted a dinner last night in Brussels with the foreign ministers of the Western Balkans.

The discussions focused on enhancing cooperation between the EU and the region, with particular emphasis on security, defence, hybrid threats, and strengthening democratic resilience.

The EU’s High Representative met yesterday with the foreign ministers of Serbia and Bosnia and Herzegovina, Marko Đurić and Elmedin Konaković.

She stated on X that the meeting focused on regional stability and opportunities for future cooperation.

“EU membership is our shared objective. We agreed to meet again in the coming months to take this discussion forward”, Kallas stated.

