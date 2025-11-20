Osmani calls snap parliamentary election for 28 December

PRISTINA – Kosovo President Vjosa Osmani has called early parliamentary elections for 28 December 2025. Earlier, Osmani met in Pristina with the leaders of parliamentary parties after issuing a decree to dissolve the Assembly of Kosovo, as the second Prime Minister-designate, Vetëvendosje candidate Glauk Konjufca, failed to secure the required number of parliamentary votes.

At yesterday’s session of the Assembly of Kosovo, 56 deputies voted in favour of Konjufca, 53 voted against, and four deputies abstained. Like Konjufca, the leader of the Vetëvendosje Movement, Albin Kurti, also failed to form a new government on 26 October.

As a result, Kosovo continues to have a government in a technical mandate from the parliamentary elections held on 9 February.

The largest Kosovo Albanian political parties have not reached a consensus on a number of issues, including holding the electoral process, which has led to delays so far.

The country is now proceeding to new elections without having adopted international agreements worth around 200 million euros, the state budget for the coming year, the budget for Kosovo Radio and Television (RTK), and the budgets for three municipalities – Pristina, Gjilan, and Zubin Potok.